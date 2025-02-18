never really had a problem with ladies. been in relationships since around 15ish. split that off when i joined the military. went to japan in 2000. was with a japanese lady for 5 years ( her dad got me into PRIDE fighting, took me to events). split up met a white girl was with for 8 years. split up met a latino girl. was with for 6 years. split up met another white girl and have been with current lady for 9 years. numerous one and dones between split ups.
i never really understood why i have never had problems with women on a handsome scale imma about a 6/10, but im rocking a shredded body, got a full set of hair, im not poor, and i treat everyone i encounter with respect. figured that has to have something to do with it.