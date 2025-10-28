How many of you live out of a RV or Sprinter Van?

I'm not intending to diminish anyone here. With RVs, Sprinter vans, Winnebagos becoming more cost and space efficient, it doesn't seem so wild or crazy of an idea.

Houses and condos have become so cost prohibitive in most states, so it's completely understandable that people opt for this, especially if one is an minimalist.

anyone have any personal testimonies here?
 
I don't, but would do it in a motherfucking second if I didn't have 4 awesome little kit kats in the prime of their life. And yes I know this shit is not glitz and glam it can be a pretty tough lifestyle if you're not game for it. For reference of someone who does this for real and successfully for many years with no bs social media phoniness, check out Brian aka adventurevanman on youtube.
 
If I was solo, then yea, I would consider it.

Used to have a guy at work who had a camper van , parked in the staff car park 4 days of the week and drove home to his wife for the other 3 .
 
If I was solo, then yea, I would consider it.

seems so cost efficient. I know some people are fortunate to be able to have two homes/apartments etc. but having a camper van as a back up home seems so practical.
 
Furthermore and I'll leave it alone after this, Bob Wells / CheapRVliving on youtube is kind of the Godfather of this "genre" if you can call it that and his content is basically set up to teach people how to live this way sustainably. He gears a lot of it towards older folks living off Social security but of course its good info for anyone.
 
Thankfully, I do have a 401K and some stocks, but yes, this lifestyle would make perfect sense for those on a VERY fixed income.
 
Only during Halloween period

_88692841_creepyvan1.png.webp
 
Way back, a buddy lent me his for a road trip. Wouldn't want it to be permanent, but it was pretty cool all in all. Waking up and rolling into the kitchen is kinda convenient. More space than you'd think, too. Although it was a pretty big RV and kind of fancy. Driving that motherfucker was something else. I felt like the highway God. It really is a house on wheels. Always thought I was gonna clip somebody while changing lanes. The cars tend to move the fuck out your way, though, LOL.
 
I built a very basic camper last year out of a 90's Ford Econoline. I drove it from Miami to Oregon, and back living in it almost 2 months, it was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.
 
I never found the appeal of being a vagabond. Cmon; man…

But I’ll tell you this much. But in late teens or early 20s, I read the story of Chris McCandless. The story of the young man who did not value possessions nor money. He got up and sought adventure after leaving everything behind. I won’t give away the story for those who have not read it… But in my late teens and early 20s when I read it… I thought he was an idiot.

Now that I am 40… I think he was a fucken idiot.
 
