How many of these 3 fights in 2025 actually happen?

I feel like everyone wants to see Jones/Aspinall, Khamzat/DDP, and Topuria/Islam. Yet almost no movement on any of them. How many do you think actually get put together this year?
UFC can put together every other fight under the sun except what fans really want. I think that the sport is turning into boxing, where we get all the matches except the main ones at the top everyone would've probably voted are the top fights they wanted to see this year. I really hope this doesn't continue to be a pattern for the future.
