How many of these 3 fights in 2025 actually happen?

I feel like everyone wants to see Jones/Aspinall, Khamzat/DDP, and Topuria/Islam. Yet almost no movement on any of them. How many do you think actually get put together this year?


UFC can put together every other fight under the sun except what fans really want. I think that the sport is turning into boxing, where we get all the matches except the main ones at the top everyone would've probably voted are the top fights they wanted to see this year. I really hope this doesn't continue to be a pattern for the future.
 
I think Islam-Ilia is very likely to happen in 8 weeks as the UFC 317 main event, Khamzat DDP will happen in 2026 if ddp injury is as severe as it is rumoured to be. Jones-Aspinall will never happen
 
Topuria-Makhachev seems the most likely of the three to me. Jones is never fighting Aspinall. And it sounds like Du Plessis will be out for quite a while with an injury.
 
40% chance Islam vs Ilia happens in June.

DDP/Khamzat would happen if not for injury. Will still happen if Khamzat avoids a loss in the next year.

Tom vs Jon - never going to happen. Even if it gets announced by some chance I won't get excited until the day of the event because it still won't happen.
 
