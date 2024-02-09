How Many Of My Sherbros Live Outside Of The U.S.

MLarson

MLarson

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 3, 2023
Messages
1,879
Reaction score
3,192
Tell us about were you live (not the exact location obviously) and things about your area and country that other parts of world never knew of.
 
I'm curious which sherdogger lives on some large in charge mega yacht with helicopter and helicopter pad and the world's finest strippers.

I saw part of the CNN yacht special and it said something like not counting staff, you can only have like 16 people sleep overnight on a huge yacht. It's the law.
 
GSP_37 said:
I'm curious which sherdogger lives on some large in charge mega yacht with helicopter and helicopter pad and the world's finest strippers.

I saw part of the CNN yacht special and it said something like not counting staff, you can only have like 16 people sleep overnight on a huge yacht. It's the law.
Click to expand...
Damn, I can only have 14 hookers 😔
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,080
Messages
55,048,324
Members
174,573
Latest member
Gholam

Share this page

Back
Top