How many losses will Max Holloway retire with?

Max is one of the most beloved fighters of all time & alot people consider him to be in the top 10 fighters of all time.



I personally love Max as a fighter & his personality but I feel like he's a bit overrated, out of his 26 wins he probably just has 3 elite wins in Aldo, Gaethje & Edgar. I will include Edgar even though he was old & undersized when Max beat him.



Topuria deserves all the credit for koing Max & finally cracking his legendary chin but if you look at Max's last few fights you'll realise how much damage Max has taken & honestly it might be the end of his chin & championship level career.



Max has taken some legendary beatings against Porier, Volk, Yair & Arnold. He finally got dropped for the first time against Gaethje & got koed against Topuria.



I personally think Max's chin is gone forever & see him losing against pretty much everyone in lightweight top 3, he's not touching the belt ever again. Alot of people are counting Porier out but I feel he beats max again.



Max already has 8 losses in the UFC & he's only 33.



By the time Max retires how many losses do you guys think he will have & how will he be remembered?