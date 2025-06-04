How many losses will Max Holloway retire with?

methrogenn

methrogenn

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 14, 2021
Messages
52
Reaction score
169
Max is one of the most beloved fighters of all time & alot people consider him to be in the top 10 fighters of all time.

I personally love Max as a fighter & his personality but I feel like he's a bit overrated, out of his 26 wins he probably just has 3 elite wins in Aldo, Gaethje & Edgar. I will include Edgar even though he was old & undersized when Max beat him.

Topuria deserves all the credit for koing Max & finally cracking his legendary chin but if you look at Max's last few fights you'll realise how much damage Max has taken & honestly it might be the end of his chin & championship level career.

Max has taken some legendary beatings against Porier, Volk, Yair & Arnold. He finally got dropped for the first time against Gaethje & got koed against Topuria.

I personally think Max's chin is gone forever & see him losing against pretty much everyone in lightweight top 3, he's not touching the belt ever again. Alot of people are counting Porier out but I feel he beats max again.

Max already has 8 losses in the UFC & he's only 33.

By the time Max retires how many losses do you guys think he will have & how will he be remembered?
 
I see Max having a record similar to Hendo for some reason. Dan retired with the 35-16 record. They are both well respected. Of course, being a part of PRIDE and having a solid UFC career gives you an advantage.

I think Max is going to be around 32-12 in the next 7-8 years.
 
Depends on how he loses. Losing competitive decisions you can still tell yourself you're still right near the top, but another couple KO losses might be it for him. Turning 34 this year isn't that old chronologically, but he's been in the UFC for over 13 years and has the record for most strikes absorbed, so I think if it starts looking like his chin is starting to go for someone who gets hit as much as he does, that'll be about time to hang it up.
 
He goes opposite day Tony , BJ and Anderson .... doesn't lose again and retires on an 8 fight win streak.
 
Op, Max is already a legend, will be a first ballot HOF in the ufc, a defending featherweight champ and bmf champ. Has given legendary moments in the cage, no fighting his was boring. The fans universally love the guy. Yes he is 33 and normally that is still a lot of guys prime in mma and they start declining soon after. But look when max started in the ufc, he had just turned 20 like a month or 2 before his ufc debut fight on 2 weeks notice against a young vet in poirier. Since then he has had like 30 fights in the octagon. That is a ton of fight miles. And been in many fights, many 5 round fights that have gone the distance. I think he holds the ufc record for fight time in cage or for sure in top 3. Whatever he does now into future his legacy is cemented. I also think he is smart enough to leave when it’s time. He has mentioned this in past interviews like 8-10 years ago.
 
if you put him top 10 all time
where will you put guys like dc and many more
😂
how many title defenses has max again?
 
I'm gonna be one of those really annoying cunts and say it depends on how many more fights he has and how many of those are losses.

<seedat>
 
Fight Professor said:
I see Max having a record similar to Hendo for some reason. Dan retired with the 35-16 record. They are both well respected. Of course, being a part of PRIDE and having a solid UFC career gives you an advantage.

I think Max is going to be around 32-12 in the next 7-8 years.
Click to expand...
<WellThere>
 
I pretty much agree with the OP. All respect for Max, but I see him losing more than winning from here on out. I don't really see Max taking on many easy fights to try to pad his record. The fighters he is likely to be facing, are going to be guys who can potentially beat him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,001
Messages
57,373,181
Members
175,683
Latest member
PQVJacob59

Share this page

Back
Top