Social How many liberals do you think secretly don’t support LGBTQ+ rights but are too spineless to say anything?

It is no secret that if you speak out against LGBTQ+ rights… you may get cancelled, you may get turned on by your fellow liberals.

Don’t suffer in silence, MAGAs know what it’s like to be apart of the silent majority.

Let voting be your voice, for all you liberals who suffer in silence, rebel with your vote and vote republican.

Remember… we know what it’s like to be apart of the silent majority.

Let them think you are on their side, but vote for integrity.

Remember this is a 80/20 issue, but most liberals are keeping silent about this.

How many liberals are actually against LGBTQ+ rights?
 
It just blows the right wing mind that we are capable of caring about people not in our in-groups, doesn’t it?

Btw you’re not the silent majority. Loud, whining, main-character-syndrome having minority maybe.
 
Twenty. No... a thousand. Twenty Thousand ?
 
This is a really poorly written & explained OP....

What human or constitutional rights are you even talking about?
What rights are you alluding to that you think the left is against da' gays having?
Or are you conflating Trans social issues with LGBTQ rights maybe???
 
WklySportsMemes said:
This is a really poorly written & explained OP....

What human or constitutional rights are you even talking about?
What rights are alluding to that you think the left is against da' gays having?
Or are you conflating Trans social issues with LGBTQ rights maybe???
Whatever the LGTQIA+ movement is conceived of being.

Sure there’s gay rights such as gay marriage, which hasn’t been a debated topic for like 5 years.

Trans sports, pro nouns, gender affirming care, etc.

The majority probably can’t identify a specific issue, but if you were to present a vague survey question like… are you for lgbtqia rights, I’d wager a majority of liberals would answer no.

Some may think harder and say which particular right? But most would not, and just answer based on whatever definition they assign in their head to the question.

It’s all conflated, they did this themselves when they merged like 20 supposed groups into one broad categorical movement that they labeled lgbtqia+
 
How many conservatives do you think secretly support LGBTQ+ rights but are too spineless to say anything?
 
GrantB13 said:
How many conservatives do you think secretly support LGBTQ+ rights but are too spineless to say anything?
How many sheep to each party do you think just parrot whatever their teams popular consensus/message is?
 
Gay marriage hasn’t been talked about in 5 years? Several red states have passed bills that call on SCOTUS to reverse gay marriage, just recently.
abcnews.go.com

More Republican lawmakers call on SCOTUS to reconsider gay marriage ruling

Conservative legislators are increasingly speaking out against the Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage equality.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

Under Trump we’ve seen military bans, bathroom bans, sports bans, the end of an LGBTQ youth suicide hotline….
All of these issues are unfortunately very current and still a fight.

I think if you view equal rights for a group as an 80/20 issue, you should do some serious soul searching.
 
Fury said:
How many sheep to each party do you think just parrot whatever their teams popular consensus/message is?
I’d reckon 90% of both parties just parrot, but most don’t disagree with what they are parroting.

They may not really understand why they agree, but they don’t inmate have a conversation where they go “hmmm I think that’s wrong but I better say it anyways”.

I think that internal voice of this is wrong is actually happening in a lot of liberal’s heads.
 
Just trans. That shit got out of hand

I always stood on business. Even in the height of the”everything positivity” era I always said this shit is weird and trans surgery for minors is insane

Objectively it’s just that gay dudes, lesbians, bisexuals… blend right into society

It’s like “ok that dudes a little effeminate. Nothing wrong with that”

But trans it’s just a jarring thing to see because our instincts innately are trying to place someone as a male or female. It’s primal shit

So your instincts get thrown off and your lizard brain reacts with hostility in response.
 
BFoe said:
Gay marriage hasn’t been talked about in 5 years? Several red states have passed bills that call on SCOTUS to reverse gay marriage, just recently.
abcnews.go.com

More Republican lawmakers call on SCOTUS to reconsider gay marriage ruling

Conservative legislators are increasingly speaking out against the Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage equality.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

Under Trump we’ve seen military bans, bathroom bans, sports bans, the end of an LGBTQ youth suicide hotline….
All of these issues are unfortunately very current and still a fight.

I think if you view equal rights for a group as an 80/20 issue, you should do some serious soul searching.
No national media outlet has discussed gay marriage, whether or not there are legal movements to ban gay marriage is another discussion.

There are legal movements to lower the age of consent, movements to still ban sodomy (and a lot of local ordinance still have laws on the book banning sodomy despite it being unconstitutional)

A legal movement for something does not make it a current issue, there are all kinds of whacky legal movements, it needs serious traction and there isn’t enough people opposing gay marriage anymore to make its ban a credible threat.
 
I have a decent amount of friends who are gay, bisexual, and transgender. They are some of the nicest, thoughtful, and loving people I have ever known in my entire life. Can't say the same for a decent chunk of people I am friends with or know who are conservative.
 
Seano said:
What are LGBTQ+ rights?
The right to be able to do the same things other people have a right to do, obviously.
  • The right to get married, which is still under attack.
  • The right to not be terminated from a job solely due to gender/sexual orientation like other people have.
  • The right to serve in the military as others can
  • The right to adopt children as others can
  • The right to access public spaces without discrimination, as others are able to do
  • The right to access medical care without discrimination, as others do
  • The right to secure housing without prejudice or discrimination like others have
You get the idea. All these things have had to be fought for, and still are.


BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Just trans. That shit got out of hand

I always stood on business. Even in the height of the”everything positivity” era I always said this shit is weird and trans surgery for minors is insane

Objectively it’s just that gay dudes, lesbians, bisexuals… blend right into society

It’s like “ok that dudes a little effeminate. Nothing wrong with that”

But trans it’s just a jarring thing to see because our instincts innately are trying to place someone as a male or female. It’s primal shit

So your instincts get thrown off and your lizard brain reacts with hostility in response.
Even if that were true though, we are human beings with supposed higher reasoning skills. One should hopefully be able to understand that whatever instinctual response they have is lizard brain shit, and overrule that with logic and reason.
 
