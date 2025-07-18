koa pomaikai
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 890
- Reaction score
- 2,081
It is no secret that if you speak out against LGBTQ+ rights… you may get cancelled, you may get turned on by your fellow liberals.
Don’t suffer in silence, MAGAs know what it’s like to be apart of the silent majority.
Let voting be your voice, for all you liberals who suffer in silence, rebel with your vote and vote republican.
Remember… we know what it’s like to be apart of the silent majority.
Let them think you are on their side, but vote for integrity.
Remember this is a 80/20 issue, but most liberals are keeping silent about this.
How many liberals are actually against LGBTQ+ rights?
Don’t suffer in silence, MAGAs know what it’s like to be apart of the silent majority.
Let voting be your voice, for all you liberals who suffer in silence, rebel with your vote and vote republican.
Remember… we know what it’s like to be apart of the silent majority.
Let them think you are on their side, but vote for integrity.
Remember this is a 80/20 issue, but most liberals are keeping silent about this.
How many liberals are actually against LGBTQ+ rights?
Last edited: