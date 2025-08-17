  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

How many in the 2012 middleweight rankings would beat Khamzat?

he beats them all and with Relative ease imo except Weidman and Rockhold who he still wins but in a competitive fight like Usman. Remember he is a national champion level wrestler from Russia way beyond anything I see in hat list kinda like DC was in MW division. his blast doubles and readjustments will tear through any TDD and Bjj alone has evolved so much in the last 10 years its kinda crazy. rockhold or weidman might do something tricky from the bottom but the both lose on points
 
hector domino said:
Yeah, I was just gonna say 2012 era Weidman and Rockhold would be the toughest match-ups.
 
hector domino said:
Chael Sonnen is a stronger pure wrestler, at least on paper
 
Rockhold could be a tough match-up, but he tends to tire by rounds 4-5. Rockhold could also get chinned. I can't remember how good prime Jacare's wrestling defense is, but that match would be intriguing.
 
Nobody really.

Maybe Anderson does some crazy bjj move from the bottom in the 5th? Like he did against chael.

That’s about it. A slither of hope. Hard to see anybody not getting mauled by khamzat.
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
That’s about it. A slither of hope. Hard to see anybody not getting mauled by khamzat.
There is no chance Anderson subs Khamzat. It would be like Chael vs Anderson 1 with no submission happening by Silva. That is if Khamzat doesn't sub him, which is what would likely happen.
 
Intermission said:
No he isn't. He took down Fedor easily
Khamzat would take down Fedor easily. He would take down Chael easily too. C'mon man, have you ever watched these guys?

66% TDD and you think he's shutting out Borz on getting TDs? lol

1755430011863.png
 
