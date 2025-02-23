  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

How many fouls did Yadong commit?

Sorry i missed the fight but I'm hearing up to 4 or 5 fouls without point deductions??

5 fouls is wild

Damn if so the UFC hates Henry
Severe eye trauma did occur
 
Henry has had a rough comeback from retirement. He has a close and competitive loss to Aljo which he gets me credit for, gave Merab a decent fight who is the champ, and is having his moments against Song before he gets eyepoked and somehow it isn’t a no contest.
 
It was pretty brutal. After the timeout for the double eye poke Song immediately came out with his fingers extended again and the ref said nothing. Then the ref started the 4th specifically so that Song could win the decision rather than get a no contest AND what makes that even worse is it would've been a draw if the ref had actually taken a point.

At this point it's foolish NOT to eye poke your opponent, there's no punishment and it's a huge advantage. Must be the only sport to have fouls without penalties.
 
Tibbles said:
It was pretty brutal. After the timeout for the double eye poke Song immediately came out with his fingers extended again and the ref said nothing. Then the ref started the 4th specifically so that Song could win the decision rather than get a no contest AND even worse is it would've been a draw if the ref had taken a point.
The way it's going if I was a trainer I would start training fighters on how to commit fouls and get away it.
Refs generally don't do fuck all about them and they give a fighter a huge advantage.
Until they start penalizing?
Fuck it why not

Dirty tactic but this is ridiculous
 
filthynumber1 said:
The way it's going if I was a trainer I would start training fighters on how to commit fouls and get away it.
Refs generally don't do fuck all about them and they give a fighter a huge advantage.
Until they start penalizing?
Fuck it why not

Dirty tactic but this is ridiculous
Yeah. I've had enough of these 'accidental' eyepokes where the fighter has their fingers constantly extended and pointed directly at their opponents eyes. Should 100% be a point deduction the first time and DQ the second time, no excuses.
 
Tibbles said:
It was pretty brutal. After the timeout for the double eye poke Song immediately came out with his fingers extended again and the ref said nothing. Then the ref started the 4th specifically so that Song could win the decision rather than get a no contest AND what makes that even worse is it would've been a draw if the ref had actually taken a point.

At this point it's foolish NOT to eye poke your opponent, there's no punishment and it's a huge advantage. Must be the only sport to have fouls without penalties.
Dana at the press conference also declined to book a rematch lol tells you everything you need to know about how the ufc feels about Henry
 
Tibbles said:
Yeah. I've had enough of these 'accidental' eyepokes where the fighter has their fingers constantly extended and pointed directly at their opponents eyes. Should 100% be a point deduction the first time and DQ the second time, no excuses.
Yes I've commented on this several times before.
It's way past due, yet nothing

Your first (and only) warning should be in the dressing room.
 
Earlier Fight -- Ref warned both gassed Fighters for committing Fouls and taking a break in the time out.

Refs losing control seems to be the new norm...
 
Oscar Madison said:
Earlier Fight -- Ref warned both gassed Fighters for committing Fouls and taking a break in the time out.

Refs losing control seems to be the new norm...
It's been ongoing for awhile. It's such an easy fix to. Any foul at any time is an automatic 1 point deduction end of story. Intentional or not.
Done. Its gotten to the point where it has to be this way
 
filthynumber1 said:
Yes I've commented on this several times before.
It's way past due, yet nothing

Your first (and only) warning should be in the dressing room.
Unfortunately turds would be able to game this, and even train to game it.
 
