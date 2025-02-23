How many fouls did Yadong commit?

filthynumber1
Refs generally don't do fuck all about them and they give a fighter a huge advantage.
Until they start penalizing?
Fuck it why not
Dirty tactic but this is ridiculous
It was pretty brutal. After the timeout for the double eye poke Song immediately came out with his fingers extended again and the ref said nothing. Then the ref started the 4th specifically so that Song could win the decision rather than get a no contest AND what makes that even worse is it would've been a draw if the ref had actually taken a point.
At this point it's foolish NOT to eye poke your opponent, there's no punishment and it's a huge advantage. Must be the only sport to have fouls without penalties.
Yes I've commented on this several times before.Yeah. I've had enough of these 'accidental' eyepokes where the fighter has their fingers constantly extended and pointed directly at their opponents eyes. Should 100% be a point deduction the first time and DQ the second time, no excuses.
It's been ongoing for awhile. It's such an easy fix to. Any foul at any time is an automatic 1 point deduction end of story. Intentional or not.Earlier Fight -- Ref warned both gassed Fighters for committing Fouls and taking a break in the time out.
Refs losing control seems to be the new norm...
Unfortunately turds would be able to game this, and even train to game it.Yes I've commented on this several times before.
It's way past due, yet nothing
Your first (and only) warning should be in the dressing room.