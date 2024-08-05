How many fights will Tony have after the UFC let's him go????

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
654
Reaction score
831
Assuming the UFC lets him go (which I think is a fair bet at this point), how many fights does Tony fight? I'm curious as to what people think.

I know he says he won't fight outside the UFC, but I don't buy that for one minute. Tony is so delusional he's still talking like he might one day be champ again.

I am of the opinion (change my mind) that Tony fights well into his late 40's. Maybe even 50's. He's just that "too stubborn for his own good" type.

I see a sad future ahead.....
 
Every day will be a fight for Tony, a battle against reality.

on-the-waterfront-marlon-brando.gif
 
None because Dana will keep him fighting in the UFC til he literally dies in the cage, apparently
 
The UFC wants to give him another win so he can ride off into the sunset, its a story they have been waiting to tell, he just cant seem to get a win.
 
Lionheart7167 said:
Assuming the UFC lets him go (which I think is a fair bet at this point), how many fights does Tony fight? I'm curious as to what people think.

I know he says he won't fight outside the UFC, but I don't buy that for one minute. Tony is so delusional he's still talking like he might one day be champ again.

I am of the opinion (change my mind) that Tony fights well into his late 40's. Maybe even 50's. He's just that "too stubborn for his own good" type.

I see a sad future ahead.....
Click to expand...
just give him a jake paul or nick diaz fight in the cage. call it a career
 
The UFC will cut him and then he will spend months performing increasingly dangerous acts of athleticism and bravery to prove he's ready to return, eventually culminating in his death after he attempts to parachute out of a plane without any gear. Champ shit aura was supposed to have protected his fall.
 
When his contract is up. He's getting 200k+, plus he doesn't seem like he'd be a good fit at UPS or the post office.
 
Morris88 said:
None because Dana will keep him fighting in the UFC til he literally dies in the cage, apparently
Click to expand...

Dana knows Tony's name still has enough value to get him a decent payday in BKFC or influencer boxing, Dana would rather be the one to squeeze every remaining penny from the corpse of Tony. Tony will be released when he needs help eating.
 
I hope none. Does he still have fights on his contract????

Apparently he's going to Harvard Business School. Eh? Can that possibly be true or is that CTE kicking in hard (nervous lol).
 
Söze Aldo said:
Dana knows Tony's name still has enough value to get him a decent payday in BKFC or influencer boxing, Dana would rather be the one to squeeze every remaining penny from the corpse of Tony. Tony will be released when he needs help eating.
Click to expand...
Released when he needs help lol like kick him to the curb when he's a vegetable???

I hope they give him a job at the PI - if they cared about him enough they'd keep an eye on him that way rather than dispose of him like a tampon.
 
He needs help. He makes one terrible decision after another. It all started with 2 weight cuts in a short time span, he got a hellish beating. When he lost to Dariush it was clear that it was all over. But he marched on and looked more and more hopeless with each fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,451
Messages
55,982,481
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top