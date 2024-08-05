How many fights will Tony have after the UFC let's him go????

Lionheart7167
Assuming the UFC lets him go (which I think is a fair bet at this point), how many fights does Tony fight? I'm curious as to what people think.
I know he says he won't fight outside the UFC, but I don't buy that for one minute. Tony is so delusional he's still talking like he might one day be champ again.
I am of the opinion (change my mind) that Tony fights well into his late 40's. Maybe even 50's. He's just that "too stubborn for his own good" type.
I see a sad future ahead.....
