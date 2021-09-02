How many calories and grams of protein do you reckon the average HW consumes in training camp a day?

Moral Victory
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2015
- Messages
- 6,174
- Reaction score
- 1,149
Of course it'll vary a bit with someone like Tuivasa and Ngannou, but what does it take to maintain that weight with such intense training?
Not average but an example...
Brock Lesnar is a private person; hence, he has never released his exact diet. During his time with UFC, he once stated, he eats about 3,200 calories worth of food every day and takes in 300 grammes of protein.
Nov 23, 2016
https://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/brock-lesnar-diet#:~:text=Brock Lesnar is a private,in 300 grammes of protein.
I don't know if I totally believe he only consumes 3200 calories per day. At his size and level of activity it doesn't even seem like that would be maintenance calories for him. He's also missing a pretty big portion of his intestines if memory serves me right so it's not like he's got the most efficient GI tract with a foot of his colon removed.
I don't think they're that bothered about counting calories.
Cyril Gane eats a lot but mostly healthy foods and also doesn't have a problem having lots of food in restaurants and having cheat meals he says because the upper weight limit is high so he doesn't have to worry about his weight.
He speaks about it here (in French):