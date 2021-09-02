How many calories and grams of protein do you reckon the average HW consumes in training camp a day?

Moral Victory

Moral Victory

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jan 4, 2015
Messages
6,174
Reaction score
1,149
Of course it'll vary a bit with someone like Tuivasa and Ngannou, but what does it take to maintain that weight with such intense training?
 
Im guessing around 5000 calories, some of this dudes bugs my mind though how can someone lioe roy nelson be that size training for such a intense sport like mma? Maybe im just a fuked ectomorph
 
Protein?

Zv4jo1-YeBaDStoKmiHpftouN84c1Lzr70bt7HCgapQ.gif
 
Less than they will claim, that's for sure.
 
I don't think it is that tough. They aren't that strict with their diet. Most HWs aren't super muscular except the outliers. Even someone like Rampage ate himself close to 260 lbs for his fight with Fedor?
 
Your average lager only has like 3g of protein at most, so Tuivasa has to work hard to get that daily value.
 
I don't think they're that bothered about counting calories.

Cyril Gane eats a lot but mostly healthy foods and also doesn't have a problem having lots of food in restaurants and having cheat meals he says because the upper weight limit is high so he doesn't have to worry about his weight.

He speaks about it here (in French):
 
Kryptt said:
Not average but an example...

Brock Lesnar is a private person; hence, he has never released his exact diet. During his time with UFC, he once stated, he eats about 3,200 calories worth of food every day and takes in 300 grammes of protein.

Nov 23, 2016

https://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/brock-lesnar-diet#:~:text=Brock Lesnar is a private,in 300 grammes of protein.
Click to expand...

I don't know if I totally believe he only consumes 3200 calories per day. At his size and level of activity it doesn't even seem like that would be maintenance calories for him. He's also missing a pretty big portion of his intestines if memory serves me right so it's not like he's got the most efficient GI tract with a foot of his colon removed.
 
wufabufa said:
I don't know if I totally believe he only consumes 3200 calories per day. At his size and level of activity it doesn't even seem like that would be maintenance calories for him. He's also missing a pretty big portion of his intestines if memory serves me right so it's not like he's got the most efficient GI tract with a foot of his colon removed.
Click to expand...


a foot is maybe 15-20% of the small intestine so you could increase the 3200 number by that factor but it's probably not necessary since he probably has lower motility in that portion of his GI tract to account for the loss of the excised tissue.
 
Tayski said:
I don't think they're that bothered about counting calories.

Cyril Gane eats a lot but mostly healthy foods and also doesn't have a problem having lots of food in restaurants and having cheat meals he says because the upper weight limit is high so he doesn't have to worry about his weight.

He speaks about it here (in French):
Click to expand...

I hear he mostly eats raw fish. Mostly poke.
 
10,000+ calories to the point where they don't even have to count protein because it's enough with that amount of food.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,201
Messages
58,028,637
Members
175,912
Latest member
Borhata

Share this page

Back
Top