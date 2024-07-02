How long would Jiri have reigned over the division if Poatan never moved up?

I think he could've been the champ for a long time.



Ank is probably the toughest competition he would have, but I'd give the edge to Jiri.



Then Jiri would go on a run defending his title against Hill, Jan, Krylov, and Rakic?



I think Jiri would have held that strap for at least 2 years.



Partially because he's good but moreso because the division is full of guys on the decline.