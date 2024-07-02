  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How long would Jiri have reigned over the division if Poatan never moved up?

I think he could've been the champ for a long time.

Ank is probably the toughest competition he would have, but I'd give the edge to Jiri.

Then Jiri would go on a run defending his title against Hill, Jan, Krylov, and Rakic?

I think Jiri would have held that strap for at least 2 years.

Partially because he's good but moreso because the division is full of guys on the decline.
 
Jiri x Jan/Hill/Ank are all potential nice fights, as well as Hill x Jan/Ank or even Jan/Ank tiebreaker. LHW is not that deep in talent but there exciting fights to make
 
LHW seems like a cursed division for fighters that would had had a long reign if it wasn't just for that one guy :oops:

Rumble comes to mind RIP :(
 
A guy who fights with his hands down, has no strategy, uses his face to block shots and relies on sheer will to pressure his opponents? Not to mention a limited ground game- Not very long. Sooner or later he'd get clipped.
 
I'd honestly put them all over Jiri. Well maybe not Jan cause he's getting older now but Ank and Hill? yeah. I don't even like those 2 over Jiri but Jiri just has too many defensive holes in his game.
 
either Jamaal or Khalil rountree would be champion.....
/thread

jiri is not championship material ...and ian got beat up by a senior citizen soooooo
yeah...
 
He'd be on his 7th or 8th title defense by now.
 
His wins:
Went live and death with 42 old Glover
Hail mary ko against Rakic, after getting his leg destroyed and outpointed
Come back ko against Oezdemir, after getting rocked.

His losses:
Getting knocked out by Pereira twice

Not fought:
8 out of 10 top 10 guys


Jiri is a 50:50 fighter at the top, his defense is just bad
 
Harlekin said:
His wins:
Went live and death with 42 old Glover
Hail mary ko against Rakic, after getting his leg destroyed and outpointed
Come back ko against Oezdemir, after getting rocked.
Click to expand...
Such pussy shit

"after getting rocked"

oh no not in a fight!?!!?
 
Recency bias assed nerd clowns
 
Old-man Glover easily handled Jiri standing and on the ground--fight wasn't even close until Jiri unexpectedly sunk in that choke.

Jiri is an exciting fighter, but not long-time champ material.
 
