  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How long will Patrício Pitbull remain at the top of UFC cards?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,780
Reaction score
8,583
So far he's been booked at the top of two UFC PPV cards in the main event.
He's been boo'd heavily by MMA fans in both fights because of his constant stalling in every round nonstop.
He's been getting very preferential treatment & booking by the UFC, and yet fans can't stand watching him.

How long will this continue and will he always fight in main events?
 
I mean, it wasn’t a terrible fight, it was just overshadowed by all the other fights being crazy bangers
 
Rhood said:
So far he's been booked at the top of two UFC PPV cards in the main event.
He's been boo'd heavily by MMA fans in both fights because of his constant stalling in every round nonstop.
He's been getting very preferential treatment & booking by the UFC, and yet fans can't stand watching him.

How long will this continue and will he always fight in main events?
Click to expand...

You mean main card, not main event, right?
 
Rhood said:
Right
Click to expand...

I think it'll be a while yet.

He'll stay on PPV main cards until he's lost 2 straight, then probably demoted to a Fight Night main card, before dropping onto the prelims.

He's still a name with a big reputation and is fresh meat to the division as well, so booking opportunities are plentiful.

Wouldn't mind seeing him fight Steve Garcia next, but there's also Zalal who would benefit from a win over Pitbull. If he wins a second straight fight, he's actually looking at top 5 opposition again IMO.

Winner of Ortega-Sterling would make sense, given neither are credible title contenders at this point?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
The year is almost over. How would you describe all the cards so far in 2025 for the UFC?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Ares Black
Ares Black

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,269
Messages
57,590,938
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top