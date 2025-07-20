How long will Patrício Pitbull remain at the top of UFC cards?

Rhood
So far he's been booked at the top of two UFC PPV cards in the main event.
He's been boo'd heavily by MMA fans in both fights because of his constant stalling in every round nonstop.
He's been getting very preferential treatment & booking by the UFC, and yet fans can't stand watching him.
How long will this continue and will he always fight in main events?
