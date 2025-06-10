How long until we won't be able to tell anymore?

THe sequels did not age well.
EP.7 The farce awakens: Has a potential despite being juat a nostalgia money grab. But even just as a feelgood Nostalgia it still fails as that No reunion scenes for all the 3 mai characters they killed off han too early, Luke Skywalker showed up too late.
EP.8 The Last Jedi: This is just badly written imo.
They wasted more Luke Skywalker.
EP. 9 Rise of Skywalker.
"SURPRISE MUTHER FUCKER" Somehow Palpayinr returned.
This juat reeks of "If all else fails just bring back Palbatine."
They just destroyed the entire universe imo.