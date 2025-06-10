How long until we won't be able to tell anymore?

GearSolidMetal said:
Soon Star Wars fans will be making better Star Wars movies than Disney ever has.
THe sequels did not age well.

EP.7 The farce awakens: Has a potential despite being juat a nostalgia money grab. But even just as a feelgood Nostalgia it still fails as that No reunion scenes for all the 3 mai characters they killed off han too early, Luke Skywalker showed up too late.

EP.8 The Last Jedi: This is just badly written imo.

They wasted more Luke Skywalker.

EP. 9 Rise of Skywalker.
"SURPRISE MUTHER FUCKER" Somehow Palpayinr returned.

This juat reeks of "If all else fails just bring back Palbatine."

They just destroyed the entire universe imo.
 
Fam dis jus wat di plebs got access to dem been runnin' dis game fi years now everting fake social media politics space all of it don't be a mark broski 💯📠🙈🙉🙊
 
F1980 said:
How much time do we have left until we can't tell anymore if a video is real or fake?

You think before this year is over? In the next few years?

It's scary how fast AI is improving. Just a year ago we were making fun of AI for messing up fingers and now it's virtually indistinguishable.

I'm dreading the world where we can't tell what's real and what's fake. It just doesn't hit the same that a girl getting stuffed air tight is not a real naive college girl looking to make some extra cash, but a product of soulless codes from incel programmers
 
ShinkanPo said:
Some genius kids, probably asian, will use AI to make movies based off the old EU.

