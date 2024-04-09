How long to train at each disciplin to make it instinct?

teamventure09

teamventure09

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 18, 2010
Messages
286
Reaction score
97
I was talking with a guy who said he wrestled two years and that was enough for him to make it instinct.

I have trained grappling and striking for five years and that has been enough for me but I was a slow learner. I heard a coach once say it takes longer to learn striking than grappling but I'm curious how long on average for a practitioner to to make it instinct at each individual disciplin.
 
6.379 years exactly
Striking is 4 years, 6 months, and 13 days for instincts

If you’re asking how many classes I’d say probably 843 classes and 1,393 rounds

On average
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,559
Messages
55,368,101
Members
174,753
Latest member
joshharper

Share this page

Back
Top