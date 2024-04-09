How long to train at each disciplin to make it instinct?

teamventure09
I was talking with a guy who said he wrestled two years and that was enough for him to make it instinct.
I have trained grappling and striking for five years and that has been enough for me but I was a slow learner. I heard a coach once say it takes longer to learn striking than grappling but I'm curious how long on average for a practitioner to to make it instinct at each individual disciplin.
