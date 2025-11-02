How long does Tommy get to either fight Gane or vacate?

Sorry to all y’all still up on his junk, but it really needs to be addressed, no?



I mean he has already held up the division for so long pretending he was somehow entitled to the widely considered goat of all this shit and now, as the narrative goes, he’s apparently blind in one eye and only has partial vision in the other.



Jones and Alex would be HUGE for the vacant strap. They both want it. Dana would love it, regardless of his gamesmanship, because it draws huge and Trump would love what would likely be the biggest fight of all time right on the White House lawn.



What are you sherpimps thinking?