How long does Tommy get to either fight Gane or vacate?

oski

oski

Best Ref Ever
@purple
Joined
Dec 13, 2023
Messages
1,806
Reaction score
9,077
Sorry to all y’all still up on his junk, but it really needs to be addressed, no?

I mean he has already held up the division for so long pretending he was somehow entitled to the widely considered goat of all this shit and now, as the narrative goes, he’s apparently blind in one eye and only has partial vision in the other.

Jones and Alex would be HUGE for the vacant strap. They both want it. Dana would love it, regardless of his gamesmanship, because it draws huge and Trump would love what would likely be the biggest fight of all time right on the White House lawn.

What are you sherpimps thinking?
 
Khaosan said:
Reality is tough, ain’t it?
Click to expand...
tommy-blink.gif


waldo-acosta-after-poke.gif
 
It took Jon Jones one year and a half to defend, so there you have it, OP!
 
Tbh should be back of the line for that eye gouger that didn't deserve a TS in the first place, Volkov got robbed and Gane turned down the title fight before to shoot some garbage movie.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,262
Messages
58,032,654
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top