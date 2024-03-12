How long does it really take an elite striker to train to crossover and dominate the sport of MMA?

It depends on the striker's natural knack for grappling. CC learned it quicker than most because he had such a strong base/core/hips and powerful legs (thus he was very hard to TD). That also served him well in making a solid guard- Fedor had a hard time landing GnP on him because of this.



Not sure about Alex because he really hasn't had much of a test on the ground. Presumably he has trained in it a lot and really improved, but nothing is certain until we have seen it.