How long does it really take an elite striker to train to crossover and dominate the sport of MMA?

We have seen high level strikers like Cro Cop, Alex Pereira, Adesanya, transition to MMA and dominate the sport.
We have also seen how most MMA fighters chins generally do not hold up vs elite strikers and they aren't used to taking that kind of force.
How long does it actually take for an elite striker like Anthony Joshua for example, if they went all in training to work sufficient sprawl and basic defensive grapping to be able to compete and rise to the top in MMA?
