How long do you walk for to get a good exercise?

  • 30 mins.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 1 hour.

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • 1.5 hours.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 hours.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2.5 hours or more.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

And I'm talking about a brisk walk without stopping, not a leisure walk.

Reason I'm asking, I've been doing an hour walk non stop and I get a pretty good workout from them.

My goal is to get to 2 hours.

Also, I prefer walking because I don't want to fuck up my knees.
 
Jog 20 minutes to an hour. Sometimes I do light YouTube cardio for 30 minutes.
 
I'm addicted to filling in my exercise watch goals, what ever that takes. I tend to go in spirts with walking exercise. 15 minutes and then let thing rest and heal.
 
