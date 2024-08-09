How long do you think Chandler holds onto the Conor fight????

Hypothetically speaking, if Conor chooses to entertain this nonsense indefinitely, how long do you think Chandler will hold out?

Taking bets....

Chandler seems like a huge mark to me. The kind of guy that might wait another year, or possibly two. I'm guessing the fight does happen, but probably not until July 2025.

Thoughts?
 
rcRi7DJ.jpeg
 
I think that if not this year, Chandler should give up. He tried.
We all know he tried!
 
Chandler needs therapy more than he needs that Conor fight at this point. Not even saying it in a snarky fashion.
 
He appears to be finally accepting the fact that McGregor is ducking him.


McGregor should not be allowed to fight anyone but Chandler if he ever fights again. This kind of ducking cannot be ignored.
 
I thought he said the fighr was off. Didnt Chandler say that this week?
 
