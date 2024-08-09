How long do you think Chandler holds onto the Conor fight????

Lionheart7167
Hypothetically speaking, if Conor chooses to entertain this nonsense indefinitely, how long do you think Chandler will hold out?
Taking bets....
Chandler seems like a huge mark to me. The kind of guy that might wait another year, or possibly two. I'm guessing the fight does happen, but probably not until July 2025.
Thoughts?
