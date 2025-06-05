How long before we can make our own movies with AI?

We can now make short videos with AI and it looks and sounds nearly real. Imagine how much better it will be 5 years from now; 10 years from now. At some point we won't be able tell what's real and what's AI. Imagine writing a script and then feeding it into AI and AI makes the movie for you. Or, imagine taking your favorite book and putting the text into the prompt and then AI makes an entire movie out of it. That would be freaking AWESOME.The only real downside I see is the rules/restrictions/limitations that will come with it, telling us what wedo. Shit is gonna be infuriating. No way we'll be able to make our own version of Kindergarten Cop or American History X or Nymph()maniac. And we likely won't be able to use the likeness of any real actors or actresses. And they'll probably make it to where we CAN'T enter a copyrighted book into it. Which is a bummer.But in general, the idea of coming up with our own story, feeding the whole thing into AI, and then AI creating a movie out of it sounds. Then we can pipe the video to the TV and watch our own movie as if it were a real movie. And it'll look, sound, and feel like a real movie.(There'll probably come a day where people enter their AI movies into contests to win awards and stuff. The very best of them will play in theaters and make money. Etc)