How long before fight do you stop heavy lifting?

assuming weight cut is not an issue, how far out do you cut the heavy weights and focus on conditioning?

edit: this is for amateur mma
 
I would defer to your coach and trust his guidance leading up to the fight. But FWIW our BJJ coach is a retired PFL fighter and sparring partner of a retired UFC top contender (who also trains at our gym sometimes) and he advises no weight lifting within 2 weeks of the fight. I've also observed both of them getting ready for fights and they did a lot of plyometrics and explosion drills like flinging a medicine ball, box jumps, swinging a bulgarian bag, etc. without much (if any) heavy barbell training during fight camp. In principle, coach says lifting heavy to build your strength base is something you do between fights, not during fight camp when emphasis should be on conditioning and technique.

Having also rolled with those guys for years, the biggest physical difference between them and scrubs like me who lift weights (aside from elite level technique) is explosion, not static strength. They're both strong guys but their SBD is in the average gym bro range.
 
ROcknrollracing said:
The last week do like 70–75% on the lifts for a few sets
why are you still lifting the week of the fight? you're not gaining any strength at that point.

I remember my muay thai coach would even have us stop doing pushups 4 days out.
 
Its individual. Most would stop lifting anything decent 2-4 out. Ammy would depend on how often you are fighting and what level ammy. I would personally consider doing a deload 2 weeks out and not lift the week of the figth, but that's theoretical.

BJJ comps I just line it up on a deload week if possible dependinding on the level.
 
