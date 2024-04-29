How long before fight do you stop heavy lifting?

I would defer to your coach and trust his guidance leading up to the fight. But FWIW our BJJ coach is a retired PFL fighter and sparring partner of a retired UFC top contender (who also trains at our gym sometimes) and he advises no weight lifting within 2 weeks of the fight. I've also observed both of them getting ready for fights and they did a lot of plyometrics and explosion drills like flinging a medicine ball, box jumps, swinging a bulgarian bag, etc. without much (if any) heavy barbell training during fight camp. In principle, coach says lifting heavy to build your strength base is something you do between fights, not during fight camp when emphasis should be on conditioning and technique.



Having also rolled with those guys for years, the biggest physical difference between them and scrubs like me who lift weights (aside from elite level technique) is explosion, not static strength. They're both strong guys but their SBD is in the average gym bro range.