How long before Caucasus supremacy of MMA will end?

As more and more fighters get repeated exposure to Caucasian fighter's wrestling and we get more videos to study their movements, I honestly believe that someone is going to figure out a way to counter them. In addition, all these fighters that got manhandled in wrestling are going to remember that loss, remember that feeling of being pressure on the ground and are going to be very motivated to make sure it doesn't happen again. With that said, how long do you see fighters from the Caucasus dominating the sport? When do you think their reign will end or very least get some actual competition?


merabs-wrestling-deserves-a-lot-more-credit-v0-7ks3u2x8sxod1.jpg

953d1110-7b76-11f0-abfb-e15c49ce05f0

AFP__20251116__2246909276__v2__HighRes__Ufc322DellaMaddalenaVMakhachev-1763272758.jpg
 
Soon. We’ve just witnessed the evolution of Bo Nickal into Bocop Nickal with D1 wrestling and deadly head kicks. This is the ultimate combination of wrestling and striking.

Before the end of 2026 Bocop will send Khamzat into the shadow realm with a brutal kick similar to Leon vs Kamaru. Remember, Bo is not big for 185 - he can then move down to 170 and violently finish Islam.
 
Their standard of living is lower, they see the UFC as hitting the big time and the money goes much farther in their home countries.

They will dominate until the money is worth it for western athletes to see it as a viable career path, which by the looks of it will be forever.
 
we've had some really great rasslers in the sport. GSP for instance, he owes these guys nothing.

Islam x Volk I. Khamzat x Burns.

I dont see this 'caucasus supremacy'. Its just a photo in a movie.
 
ShaggyDoyle said:
I honestly believe that someone is going to figure out a way to counter them. In addition, all these fighters that got manhandled in wrestling are going to remember that loss, remember that feeling of being pressure on the ground and are going to be very motivated to make sure it doesn't happen again.
They could be figured out, but figuring them out and implementing what they figured is a different story. Their base is wrestling and it’s something they’ve dedicated too much time to learn on the fly unless you’re a freak like GSP and let’s be real, there’s only one GSP.

We already saw how Merab vs. O’Malley II went down so I don’t see anyone who’s already lost handedly turning things around in a rematch that quickly.
 
NadaRekowski said:
Well iron sharpens iron. These regions have a long history of culturally ingrained highest level wrestling and fighting mentality.
This is spot on. The only solution is “send 2-3 years to Dagestan and forget.”

What’s wild is that these fellas making strides in MMA aren’t even the best wrestlers and they’ll admit it themselves.
 
Never. The cocks will always rule.
 
Nobru said:
4 out of 8 champions are from the Caucasus.

Volk’s toughest lined up challenger is from the Caucasus.

Ilia’s toughest lined up challenger is also from the Caucasus.

That’s more than movie still frame if you ask me.
 
prime_lobov said:
lol.

nope, he just fought a can,Bo proved nothing yet.
 
Considering all other fighters forgot how to sprawl or use a butterfly guard. Their reign will be for a very long time. The Caucus guys are the real deal and the western fighters will never be able to beat them.
 
STAY GOLD said:
as of today, ofc, some of them are doing fairly well indeed.

last year? 3 years ago? 5?

these things change. the sport has been there for what, 30+ years?

also, this rassling game takes your soul, you need a huge gas tank. you dont see caucasians rassling ppl at heavier classes. Ankalaev could not take freaking Poatan down and he tried it a shitload of times.

you need more than good TD and some standup. You watched Khamzat x Burns, whos not a standup expert.
 
Nobru said:
There's plenty wrestle heavy fighters from the Caucasus. Ankalaev isn't one of those. The UFC just doesn't sign them because they don't want to bloat the roster with them and they've admitted it themselves.
 
STAY GOLD said:
maybe they want more exciting fights, for better sales
 
Nobru said:
Ankalaev is a kickboxer with good wrestling, thats all. He couldn't take Pereira down, because Alex is bigger, stronger and trained specifically for TDD against him.
I mean - Ankalev used grappling in fight against Błahowicz and? He mostly KO'd people
 
