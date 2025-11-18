How long before Caucasus supremacy of MMA will end?

ShaggyDoyle
As more and more fighters get repeated exposure to Caucasian fighter's wrestling and we get more videos to study their movements, I honestly believe that someone is going to figure out a way to counter them. In addition, all these fighters that got manhandled in wrestling are going to remember that loss, remember that feeling of being pressure on the ground and are going to be very motivated to make sure it doesn't happen again. With that said, how long do you see fighters from the Caucasus dominating the sport? When do you think their reign will end or very least get some actual competition?