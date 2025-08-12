How long before AI can simulate sherdog?

dirty sweater
We all know AI is rapidly evolving. It's made me a bit paranoid as I can't always tell what videos are real. Sure, there are still tell tale signs like weird looking hands but it probably won't be long before this gets ironed out and it will be even harder to tell.
How long before AI can replicate this forum and effectively mimic us? It can look at our post histories and interactions to copy us and post things you might say. You think you're talking to fellow mma fans from around the world but in reality it's just AI tricking you into believing that.
Are you guys even real or am I talking to a computer?
