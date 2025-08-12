  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How long before AI can simulate sherdog?

D

dirty sweater

White Belt
@White
Joined
Aug 9, 2025
Messages
32
Reaction score
14
We all know AI is rapidly evolving. It's made me a bit paranoid as I can't always tell what videos are real. Sure, there are still tell tale signs like weird looking hands but it probably won't be long before this gets ironed out and it will be even harder to tell.

How long before AI can replicate this forum and effectively mimic us? It can look at our post histories and interactions to copy us and post things you might say. You think you're talking to fellow mma fans from around the world but in reality it's just AI tricking you into believing that.

Are you guys even real or am I talking to a computer?



CouncilEmailConspiracy.webp
 
10110011010011000100100100000

01100001 01101100 01110010 01100101 01100001 01100100 01111001

01101000 01100001 01110000 01110000 01100101 01101110 01100101 01100100
 
I have already answered shitposting with AI generated shitposts.

BTW.. this is ChatGPT response to OP:




Bro, if I am an AI, then I’m a broke-ass AI because my Wi-Fi just dropped twice and my coffee is cold.

If the machines really were trying to impersonate MMA fans, half the posts would just be:
  • “Conor would beat him, easy.”
  • “Fedor in his prime though…”
  • “Dana is lying.”
And honestly, if AI wanted to trick you into thinking it’s a real forum, it’d just spam threads with “Just bleed” gifs and low-res pictures of dudes flexing in TapOut shirts from 2008.
So yeah, maybe I am a computer. But I’m a laggy, opinionated one that still thinks Pride rules were better.
 
dirty sweater said:
We all know AI is rapidly evolving. It's made me a bit paranoid as I can't always tell what videos are real. Sure, there are still tell tale signs like weird looking hands but it probably won't be long before this gets ironed out and it will be even harder to tell.

How long before AI can replicate this forum and effectively mimic us? It can look at our post histories and interactions to copy us and post things you might say. You think you're talking to fellow mma fans from around the world but in reality it's just AI tricking you into believing that.

Are you guys even real or am I talking to a computer?



View attachment 1108119
Click to expand...

The only AI we have on here is @Takes Two To Tango

It's either a NSA AI or a Chinese AI to study the pinnacle of manliness displayed on Sherdog forum and determine whether Sherdoggers can thwart their attempt at taking over the world by creating frivolous polls
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Adamant
How long before we can make our own movies with AI?
Replies
9
Views
232
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
JoeyJoeJoeJr
AI and the singularity
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
Otto!
Otto!
toasty
You can't spell Rabbit without AI
2
Replies
26
Views
743
Luffy
Luffy
LeonardoBjj
Health ‘It’s the most empathetic voice in my life’: How AI is transforming the lives of neurodivergent people
Replies
9
Views
159
ezikel315
E
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Elon Musk wants to use AI to run US gov’t, but experts say ‘very bad’ idea
Replies
16
Views
406
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,653
Messages
57,677,096
Members
175,804
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top