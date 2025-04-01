MrShady
CNN sucks. But who can defend this?
That's why I always said, right-left are both shit stains and corrupt to the bone. Lobbyists are the cancer to society.
The wealthy keep on keeping on. While the poors fight over why some billionaires or politicians are good and others are bad.
Can America ever elect a President who runs on cleaning up corruption and actually does it?
This world is cooked.
