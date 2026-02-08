How likely is it that Jailton Almeida is still on the roster come next week?

Guy should have stayed at 205. He had a massive physicality advantage over the other guys there in addition to his potent grappling base. His speed, athleticism, and the fact that the lower-ranked HWs don't know a double-leg from a donut let him go on a run... but it was only a matter of time before he ran into a brick wall against the big boys who are competent on the mat.



His killer instinct and top game have seemingly just disappeared against this level of HW competition. I don't expect him to cut down to LHW again after bulking like he has, though he should consider visiting other gyms and getting new looks. His next opponent should be someone down the rankings coming off a win... maybe Valter Walker if he gets past Tybura. That would be a fun match-up between two HW grapplers. Almeida gets a bit of a lay-up against someone who will engage in his realm and we get to see if Valter's one-trick-pony ass can impose his heel hook black magic on a proven grappler.