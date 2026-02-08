  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How likely is it that Jailton Almeida is still on the roster come next week?

I think Tallison and Tai bought him some leeway. They'll probably just bump his competition down for the foreseeable future, kinda like what they did with the likes of Tybura, Spivak, etc. Would be silly to cut one of the very few competent HWs on the roster.

They might also try to rush Hokit up the ladder by making that fight.
Hopefully not he's a fucking slog to watch even when he's getting stoppages he's a fucking slog
Eh, most of his finishes were entertaining.
 
Bro is a deer in headlights in the standup, when he can't get a takedown, and even when he has fucking mount he looks confused. He's lucky HW is such a wasteland of talent. I doubt he gets cut, tho. They keep fat fuck heavyweights whose careers are going nowhere, why not Almeida?
 
yeah he looked really bad tonite. his corner said something like 'forget about the knee' going into the 3rd, wasn't sure what they meant.
 
Hopefully they cut him.

Dude is an absolute can if he can't LNP. You can see he's scared out of his mind and doesn't want to be in there against real men.
 
Guy should have stayed at 205. He had a massive physicality advantage over the other guys there in addition to his potent grappling base. His speed, athleticism, and the fact that the lower-ranked HWs don't know a double-leg from a donut let him go on a run... but it was only a matter of time before he ran into a brick wall against the big boys who are competent on the mat.

His killer instinct and top game have seemingly just disappeared against this level of HW competition. I don't expect him to cut down to LHW again after bulking like he has, though he should consider visiting other gyms and getting new looks. His next opponent should be someone down the rankings coming off a win... maybe Valter Walker if he gets past Tybura. That would be a fun match-up between two HW grapplers. Almeida gets a bit of a lay-up against someone who will engage in his realm and we get to see if Valter's one-trick-pony ass can impose his heel hook black magic on a proven grappler.
 
yeah he looked really bad tonite. his corner said something like 'forget about the knee' going into the 3rd, wasn't sure what they meant.
He kept throwing half power knees to the body when Kuniev had him pressed against the fence instead of trying to get off of it is how I took it.
 
I don't see him making any noise in grappling.



His hypetrain was already on track in the UFC when this bout happened. He got submitted in half a round by the smaller man.
 
I'd cut him.

he only serves to make fights boring. I think his career would go way better if he stayed a LHW. LHW could use a fighter like him but HW really really doesn't need it
 
He won't cut get just because of that. But I think he needs to have a couple striking matches. When he throws he was doing fine. He's holding himself back.
 
Hopefully they cut him.

Dude is an absolute can if he can't LNP. You can see he's scared out of his mind and doesn't want to be in there against real men.
I'd cut him.

he only serves to make fights boring. I think his career would go way better if he stayed a LHW. LHW could use a fighter like him but HW really really doesn't need it
I'd be shocked if he was gone before Spivak, considering he mauled him before his current skid.
 
I'd be shocked if he was gone before Spivak, considering he mauled him before his current skid.
Yeh, but Spivak they can still throw in there against up and comers. He'll either get a good finish or they will.

Jailton brings nothing to the UFC. When he wins now, it's boring as shit. And he can still blanket most of the HWs he'll face that are coming up.
 
