How likely is it that Jailton Almeida is still on the roster come next week?

hswrestler
- Oct 24, 2020
- 2,937
- 3,904
the competitive bjj scene is ripe for a new star
Eh, most of his finishes were entertaining.Hopefully not he's a fucking slog to watch even when he's getting stoppages he's a fucking slog
yeah he looked really bad tonite. his corner said something like 'forget about the knee' going into the 3rd, wasn't sure what they meant.
Hopefully they cut him.
Dude is an absolute can if he can't LNP. You can see he's scared out of his mind and doesn't want to be in there against real men.
I'd be shocked if he was gone before Spivak, considering he mauled him before his current skid.I'd cut him.
he only serves to make fights boring. I think his career would go way better if he stayed a LHW. LHW could use a fighter like him but HW really really doesn't need it
