How Japan Took Over Baseball

"If you're not vomiting/pissing blood, you're not doing hard enough."

I'd rather train in late 90's-early 2000's era Chute Boxe than join a Japanese HS club.
 
Madmick said:
Took what over? Great baseball nation, but Ohtani is just one player.

List of active Major League Baseball players by country of birth - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

USA has over 70% of players in the league. America has always owned, and still owns the sport.
"I didn't watch the video let met give you some wiki shit."

Why are there less Japanese players in the MLB:

-Japanese baseball doesn't really have an agency system like in most western sports orgs.
- Agents in Japan were only allowed 1 player/client, making it financially ugly for someone who wants to be an agent fulltime.
-You get directly hired by the team. They own you until they trade you.
-Nomo's agent/lawyer tried to circumvent this by retiring early so he could go to the minors. But he can never play as a pro in Japan by doing so.
-Japanese teams finally allowed their own players to go the US as long as they get paid as well.
-Most Japanese pros are getting paid well enough not to go to the US and they have a very strong sense of loyalty and obedience. Personally, I think they're scared of fizzling out in the US and having to return home with nothing.
-The highest paid pitcher is Japanese.
- The highest paid batter is Japanese.


but Ohtani is just one player.
- True, most people think Japan only has 2-3 MLB players during the WBC, that the US team (all MLB players) would just demolish them. Japan won it 3x > US 1x. There are tons of killers out there without MLB exposure. MLB might actually mean bigger salary, but not actual skills looking at the records.

- A japanese hs baseball prodigy is going to the US for his university degree so he could go the the MLB right away instead of wasting his early years in Japan's league.
 
Not buying it.

MLB teams would buy out any contract if they thought the player was worth it. And the WBC might as well be the Olympics or the World Championships in basketball. It's a minor league competition that's an afterthought for the top players.
 
News Project: Metalbeast: Electronic wolves with glowing red eyes watch over Japanese landscapes
