How Japan escaped Obesity while America got Fat

This has become a comical projection from non-American westerners onto Americans to feel better about their own expanding waistlines. Notice to Europeans: be quiet, look in the mirror, you're fat as fuck, too. Just because you're a little less fat doesn't mean you're in a position to cluck your tongues. Some highlights:
Prevalence of obesity in the Adult Population, 2022
- Argentina = 26.3%
- Australia = 30.2%
- Brazil = 28.1%
- Canada = 26.2%
- Croatia = 30.6%
- Czechia = 26.0%
- Germany = 20.4%
- Greece = 28.0%
- Hungary = 31.7%
- Iceland = 21.2%
- Ireland = 28.3%
- Mexico = 36.0%
- Netherlands = 14.5%
- New Zealand = 33.6%
- Norway = 19.1%
- Peru = 27.3%
- Poland = 27.5%
- Qatar = 43.2%
- Sweden = 15.3%
- Russia = 24.2%
- Saudi Arabia = 40.6%
- Ukraine = 23.6%
- United Arab Emirates = 32.1%
- UK = 26.8%
- USA = 42.0%
Now here's what those numbers should
look like:
For perspective, when I was a kid, when Europeans first began relentlessly mocking us for being a bunch of fat fucks, in the early 90's, the prevalence of American obesity (in 1991) was 12.0%.