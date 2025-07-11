How Japan escaped Obesity while America got Fat

Japanese people don't eat until they are full. They stop when they are about to feel full. Which is the correct way, by the time you feel full you have already eaten too much.
 
Japanese people don't eat until they are full. They stop when they are about to feel full. Which is the correct way, by the time you feel full you have already eaten too much.
Exactly, and me and so many others in America were always raised with, "You have to eat everything on your plate." Even if you're full and it's a bunch of unhealthy stuff. Eating the right things, the right portion sizes, and not snacking because of boredom, are huge.
 
I am latching on the smoking theory. Americans need Marlboro more than ever.
 
The video got pushed to the top of my feed, recently, too. Why is it "Americans"? It should be "The rest of the developed world..."
This has become a comical projection from non-American westerners onto Americans to feel better about their own expanding waistlines. Notice to Europeans: be quiet, look in the mirror, you're fat as fuck, too. Just because you're a little less fat doesn't mean you're in a position to cluck your tongues. Some highlights:

Prevalence of obesity in the Adult Population, 2022
  • Argentina = 26.3%
  • Australia = 30.2%
  • Brazil = 28.1%
  • Canada = 26.2%
  • Croatia = 30.6%
  • Czechia = 26.0%
  • Germany = 20.4%
  • Greece = 28.0%
  • Hungary = 31.7%
  • Iceland = 21.2%
  • Ireland = 28.3%
  • Mexico = 36.0%
  • Netherlands = 14.5%
  • New Zealand = 33.6%
  • Norway = 19.1%
  • Peru = 27.3%
  • Poland = 27.5%
  • Qatar = 43.2%
  • Sweden = 15.3%
  • Russia = 24.2%
  • Saudi Arabia = 40.6%
  • Ukraine = 23.6%
  • United Arab Emirates = 32.1%
  • UK = 26.8%
  • USA = 42.0%

Now here's what those numbers should look like:
  • Japan = 5.5%

For perspective, when I was a kid, when Europeans first began relentlessly mocking us for being a bunch of fat fucks, in the early 90's, the prevalence of American obesity (in 1991) was 12.0%.
Because America is looked upon as the beacon or role model for the world. America is the most influential country by far.
 
