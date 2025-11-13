How Islam and Khabib have fun

ShaggyDoyle
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 353
- Reaction score
- 1,413
Real Sand in the vagina and eternal bleeding arseholes only happens when you bet the house on Conor at UFC 229Real brotherhood only happens inside the jacuzzi, while you getting touched from all sides by 20 other hairy dagestanis that try to fit in a 4 man tub.
Rather be a delusional cokehead with rape accusation than an animalabusing hairy gay thats attracted to even more hairy guys, that even are his relatives.Real Sand in the vagina and eternal bleeding arseholes only happens when you bet the house on Conor at UFC 229
Slow down Colby, 2018 wants their memes backAnd khabibs wifes a towel.
Nah you go ahead.Imagine permanently thinking about other men.
Dont show this @HHJ dude probably gonna hang himself if he sees his favourite goatlicking fighter like this.
Your first comment was talking about getting touched by other men in a bathtub though.First Gregor now Colby ... Imagine permanently thinking about other men. You really are a fanboy of gays.
I didnt talk about getting touched at all, you sick dumb american. Reading and comprehension is literally a class in school @ europe.Your first comment was talking about getting touched by other men in a bathtub though.