How is Topuria's boxing so unbelievable for someone without a real boxing background?

MarioLemieux
- Sep 8, 2024
Ripping shots to the body, unbelievable power and speed, tight and sharp devestating hooks, head movement, techincally flawless and a pretty style to look at (exact opposite of DDP).
Even Conor had a boxing background, yet Ilia's boxing is twice as good and he doesn't gas.
I think he's the second best striker in the UFC next to Alex and he started his career off as a grappler who looked for subs.
The question is how? He must have insane work ethic and natural athleticisim.
