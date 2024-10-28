How is Topuria's boxing so unbelievable for someone without a real boxing background?

Ripping shots to the body, unbelievable power and speed, tight and sharp devestating hooks, head movement, techincally flawless and a pretty style to look at (exact opposite of DDP).

Even Conor had a boxing background, yet Ilia's boxing is twice as good and he doesn't gas.

I think he's the second best striker in the UFC next to Alex and he started his career off as a grappler who looked for subs.

The question is how? He must have insane work ethic and natural athleticisim.
 
Mentality....


and slight genetics.

You don't get so disciplined unless you have the mentality. Which that level of striking shows truly of what Ilia thinks of himself.
It's scary to think about but it speaks volumes of cementing his confidence.

Not even Aldo has ever looked this clean, sharp, powerful.
 
I think I heard him say in the post-fight press conference that he wants to take a break now? He doesn't even care if they do Diego-Volk for an interim.

I suppose only he knows himself and what it takes to put on these performances, so there's no point rushing back if you don't show up the way you have been.

But if he stays active I'm sure he can pad his title defenses and make a lot of money, because he looks head and shoulders above any other featherweight right now.
 
I think he trains boxing or something like that.
 
Naturally athletic people can pick up new skills quite easily. The athleticism and skillset of the 155 and below fighters blows away the higher weight classes in the UFC.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Naturally athletic people can pick up new skills quite easily. The athleticism and skillset of the 155 and below fighters blows away the higher weight classes in the UFC.
Good athletes can’t pick up nuanced boxing mechanics, movements and combinations in a short time. Athleticism has little to do with it. It’s all mental mapping and programming.

Ilia works extremely hard and has the brain for it, plus decent genetics. Him and his team have come up with a good approach to adapting boxing to mma.
 
By MMA standards his boxing is really good.
 
Volkanovski did the same thing, he's one of the best boxers in the UFC as well but he just doesn't have the power that Topuria does.

GSP on the other hand is the opposite; didn't do any wrestling at all until he got into MMA.
 
wildchild88 said:
Good athletes can’t pick up nuanced boxing mechanics, movements and combinations in a short time. Athleticism has little to do with it. It’s all mental mapping and programming.

Ilia works extremely hard and has the brain for it, plus decent genetics. Him and his team have come up with a good approach to adapting boxing to mma.
Having good hand eye coordination and body control is definitely a facet of athleticism that benefits boxing and you combine that with a good work ethic, that is what makes you elite.

A spaz for lack of a better term, can train boxing for a decade straight 7 days a week and still not be any good.
 
The level of boxing in MMA is objectively low and It's very tedious to most fighters to really drill the fundamentals of boxing.
He just likes boxing and is very disciplined I guess.
 
