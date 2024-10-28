How is Topuria's boxing so unbelievable for someone without a real boxing background?

I think I heard him say in the post-fight press conference that he wants to take a break now? He doesn't even care if they do Diego-Volk for an interim.



I suppose only he knows himself and what it takes to put on these performances, so there's no point rushing back if you don't show up the way you have been.



But if he stays active I'm sure he can pad his title defenses and make a lot of money, because he looks head and shoulders above any other featherweight right now.