How is Topuria off of his back-foot?

All of his best moments against Max & Volk were pressuring them or at range in the center. Pretty much the same when he was hurting Emmett & Bryce. His comeback vs Herbert he also needed to pressure.

Can Charles out-pressure him here and if he does can Topuria win fighting backwards?

If I'm Charles I'm working Teeps, front-kicks , & head kicks to back Topuria up against the cage. If he can't land something big on Topuria against the cage, he should instigate the clinch and use the knees to the body that he brutalized Poirier with.
 
To come forward against Topuria means putting yourself in the line of fire though. With that said it will be very interesting to see how Charles applies his pressure, as he himself has said it is how he is going to fight.
 
Charles is going to want to be tactical I don't think he'll want to push topuria too hard and meet him in the middle
 
Charles coming forward will just play right into Ilia’s style.
 
The problem with this type of strategy for Charles is that he has a suspicious chin and Topuria is faster and hits harder.

Olives needs to get the fight to the ground or he will be knocked out.
 
Only time I really remember him on the back foot was for like 15 seconds against Bryce when it looked like he was starting to tire. Bryce was lighting him up with a couple jabs. Then Topuria just said fuck it and ripped him apart.

Charles has shit striking defense. If he tries to come forward on Topuria it just means he's gonna get KOd faster.
 
I think there is the reason people don't go at him.. they feel his power and immediately start backing up
 
Marko Polo said:
To come forward against Topuria means putting yourself in the line of fire though. With that said it will be very interesting to see how Charles applies his pressure, as he himself has said it is how he is going to fight.
It's pretty much the only way Charles does fight
 
We haven't seen much of Illia on the back foot, but from what we did see he certainly looked a lot less scary on the back foot than on the front foot.
 
fortheo said:
It's pretty much the only way Charles does fight
This x 1000

Charles didn’t become who he is by dancing around at range for long. He'll have throw some teeps and long, straight punches on the outside but it won't be long before he's moving in on Ilia. And that's when we likely get fireworks. One way or the other.
 
The problem is putting Ilia on the back foot to begin with. He's willing to let a car crash happen in the middle of the Octagon.

But Charles is a pressure fighter who always shows up to either kill or be killed. I'm very much looking forward to this fight.
 
Who knows - he's a forward pressure fighter.

Charles of 3yrs ago would be a nightmare for him but this version of Charles is past his prime and will get stopped.
 
