How is Topuria off of his back-foot?

All of his best moments against Max & Volk were pressuring them or at range in the center. Pretty much the same when he was hurting Emmett & Bryce. His comeback vs Herbert he also needed to pressure.
Can Charles out-pressure him here and if he does can Topuria win fighting backwards?
If I'm Charles I'm working Teeps, front-kicks , & head kicks to back Topuria up against the cage. If he can't land something big on Topuria against the cage, he should instigate the clinch and use the knees to the body that he brutalized Poirier with.
