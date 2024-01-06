How is the US economy right now?

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 18, 2019
- Messages
- 5,276
- Reaction score
- 8,107
Now and then, I read Mayberry.
I've noticed that several people here complained about the finances on some threads.
All of them Americans.
"Because nearly the whole damn country is broke?"
"The economy is shit"
The inflation, the inflation, the inflation
So, is it true?
Are people doing worse than before?
Are you optimist about the future?
What do US people understand by poverty?
I've noticed that several people here complained about the finances on some threads.
All of them Americans.
"Because nearly the whole damn country is broke?"
"The economy is shit"
The inflation, the inflation, the inflation
So, is it true?
Are people doing worse than before?
Are you optimist about the future?
What do US people understand by poverty?