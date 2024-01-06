How is the US economy right now?

Now and then, I read Mayberry.
I've noticed that several people here complained about the finances on some threads.
All of them Americans.
"Because nearly the whole damn country is broke?"
"The economy is shit"
The inflation, the inflation, the inflation

So, is it true?
Are people doing worse than before?
Are you optimist about the future?
What do US people understand by poverty?
 
For the most part, Poverty in America means you still live in an apartment, tv, video games and have a cellphone.

American poverty is like Dustin Poirier’s bjj black belt. There’s levels to it and other countries poverty is in a different level.

People like to use credit cards here and being in debt is normal. This includes the low and high wage earners.

It’s true though that everything is more expensive after Covid and service is crappier. I’d say people overall are less happy.
 
Things were already not great and then covid happened and fucked up everything even more.

The level of inflation in the last five years is fucking insane. Every time I think I'm getting ahead fucking everything gets more expensive.
 
America is still one of the richest countries by far. Everything over there is money and even the poorest have their own house and car. In germany people live in one or two room appartments.

Blue collar workers earning over 100k a year etc. Unthinkable here.

But they also like to complain about the most minor, idiotic shit, so there's that aswell.
 
Inflation + "everyone is broke", but yet people are still spending money. I think right now more than ever it's obvious we are a country heavily reliant on credit. I don't have a source for this and it may not be fact, but I'm assuming debt to income ratio is or will be worse than it has ever been.
 
Lol yeah I don't know where you heard this but we have LOTS of people here that don't have a home or a car. There are a lot of people in poverty here.
 
I think it's fairly shitty in general. Services are absurdly expensive. Rates and home prices are both up.
 
Unbelievably hot in some ways.

Barely any unemployment, I think it's 3.6%. Consumer confidence index is high too which indicates we will not have a recession around the corner. And holiday spending was bonkers this year hitting new levels, so people have cash on hand to spend.

If you are on fixed income, it's a different story. But if your wealth comes from savings and investments, it's a great time. I'm seeing 25% returns on my investments, although I'm worried it's a little too frothy and dependent on a few companies.

I eventually expect some market correction but I hope the rest of the market will do better and the tech stops get pruned a bit.
 
republicans - it's awful!
democrats - it's great!

if trump wins :
republicans - it's great!
democrats - it's awful!

if biden wins:
republicans: it's awful
democrats: it's great!

there, this primer should work for the next 5 years.
 
So, poor people in America live in houses?
Don't you guys have crappy small appartments in the big cities?

I've been to Poland and I've been impressed, I was expecting worse.
It's the only European country who didn't have beggars. I think I've only seen 2 or 3, but in churches, at the entrance, without being aggresive.
 
According to economists who don’t live in the real world but just look at metrics, we’re doing amazing. The truth is somewhere in between. You don’t get the kind of inflation we have by everybody literally being broke. In fact, the economists plan to solving inflation was to make millions of America broke via unemployment.

But some of the most important things we took for granted like housing and cars are out of reach for many. So yeah, unemployment pretty much doesn’t exist at this point, everyone is getting a raise, but we can’t afford cars or a house, so really how well are we doing?
 
Huh? No, the poorest live on the streets. Tent cities are real, bruh. Even up here in Canada with all of our safety nets and low population, we still got a pretty hefty homeless issue.
 
Define "hefty homeless issue" in the US and Poutineland...in percentages.
 
