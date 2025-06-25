How is that Narcissistic POS so good?

RoyJonesJr

RoyJonesJr

Carti Season
@red
Joined
Jun 27, 2010
Messages
9,004
Reaction score
6,498
A lot of fighters have taken steroids, none of them are Jones

He's outwrestled Olympians, out struck career strikers, submitted black belts, and the list goes on.

Antics aside, what do you think made him such a good fighter? In some cases, he didn't even train properly, just did blow and alcohol so he could have a built-in excuse to cover for his extremely fragile ego, yet he still dominated.

Its got to be genetics, right? 6''4 with skinny ass legs that can spam kicks faster than throwing a jab, and a upper body that can out toss around life long career wrestlers like their children...
 
At his best, Jones would watch tape and gameplan like a maniac, yet still be creative and flexible in his actual fights. That ability to not just plan really well but adapt his gameplans on the fly without abandoning them is a big part of what made Jones GOAT. Having the genetics and muscle memory to muddle through even when he was too blitzed to think straight didn't hurt.
 
Reach advantage, good chin, good wrestling, fast elbows and kicks, and overall bigger than most other light heavyweights.

It’s really not a mystery
 
Honestly a lot of it is his brain, he has the perfect mind / instincts for fighting. The most creative fighter we’ve seen, with the perfect style / physically advantages for his weightclass, he’s also super strong.

His boxing was pretty trash, and I don’t think he’d have done as well in kick boxing, (some guys would piece him up imo). Just the perfect specimen for mma at the time he was fighting.

From his interviews, he’s always shown that hes been really tactical, knows his opponents super well and takes advantage of their weaknesses.

Also master of mind games, never lost them in the build up.
 
RoyJonesJr said:
A lot of fighters have taken steroids, none of them are Jones
Click to expand...
What?

2016:
Jones tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole, leading to a one-year suspension.

2017:
Following a victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid. This result was later overturned to a "no contest" and Jones was suspended for 15 months.
 
It's his brain more than anything else, dude is a mastermind, plus his drive, creativity, and durability. He's long which helps but he's not particularly athletic, relatively speaking. Of the GOATS, GSP is way more athletic, perhaps the most athletic.

Unfortunately Jones is, as Matt Serra would say, a bit of dick. Also suffers from rich guy problems which he doesn't seem to have grown out of
 
R.08c7a726961d2186ff49d1ddf721a008
 
Massive reach advantage against many former middleweights or aging legends certainly helped his case.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,482
Messages
57,475,124
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top