How is that Narcissistic POS so good?

A lot of fighters have taken steroids, none of them are Jones
He's outwrestled Olympians, out struck career strikers, submitted black belts, and the list goes on.
Antics aside, what do you think made him such a good fighter? In some cases, he didn't even train properly, just did blow and alcohol so he could have a built-in excuse to cover for his extremely fragile ego, yet he still dominated.
Its got to be genetics, right? 6''4 with skinny ass legs that can spam kicks faster than throwing a jab, and a upper body that can out toss around life long career wrestlers like their children...
