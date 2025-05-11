How is power slap a thing?

My guess is incredibly low production costs (i.e. using equipment and facilities the UFC already has) a long with paying them next to nothing. The clips prob do better than the actual slap fights is my guess. As long as they can occasionally get those to go viral, they prob make money just in advertising.
 
Dana probably cried to Ari about being burned out, so this is like his bankrolled pick-me-up.
 
Koro_11 said:
So it’s like WMMA? Brings in no revenue, no one wants to watch it, but it persists because of Dana‘s stubbornness.
Rousey's run made them tons of money, so it like the current fights are being subsided by that in hope they get a new one to hit.
Dunno about power slap though
 
Never underestimate the appetite for absolute trash
 
Koro_11 said:
Serious question, who watches that shit and how does it pay for itself? These people get paid right? Dana must be making some money off it right? Where is the revenue coming from?
Who pays for UFC 🤪
 
There will always be an audience for watching stupid people do stupid things
 
