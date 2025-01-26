How is my shadowboxing?

markgripstrength
What's up guys. I am new to this forum. I am interested in boxing and I shadow box in my room sometimes. I am not very good at it.
I do strength train though so I feel I punch harder then the average person. Can you give me feedback on my technique?
Thanks
Yes I know my boxing looks very silly.
The strength exercises I am currently doing to increase my power are Kettlebell swings and Pushups
