How is my shadowboxing?

markgripstrength

markgripstrength

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 25, 2025
Messages
1
Reaction score
0
What's up guys. I am new to this forum. I am interested in boxing and I shadow box in my room sometimes. I am not very good at it.
I do strength train though so I feel I punch harder then the average person. Can you give me feedback on my technique?

Thanks



Yes I know my boxing looks very silly.

The strength exercises I am currently doing to increase my power are Kettlebell swings and Pushups
 
