How is Merab going to lose?

H

hbombbisping

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Feb 21, 2025
Messages
225
Reaction score
479
Pretty sure he beats O'Malley but in his next couple fights he'll get clipped for sure and he'll be 35 by then. A harsh decline afterwards.
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
I'm speculating but if Merab were to lose it would probably be by KO/TKO, submission or decision. Typically.
Click to expand...
DQ is always possible.

At this point i do agree that he'll probably be KO'ed in his next loss.

While he's lost before via sub and decision, at this point he seems immune to losing a decision (due to his cardio) or being subbed.
 
Think he’ll get slept eventually. He is pretty hittable. He relies on his chin so he can pressure and wear guys down. O’Malley and Umar both hurt him. Cejudo may have wobbled him too but I can’t remember. Of course Moraes had him nearly out of there.
 
Honestly, I'm not counting O'Malley out on winning like most people here are.

I do think to beat Merab you need to KO/TKO him, and Sean is the best striker in the division.

Merab has the edge obviously, but it's a not a total given he'll beat Sean.
 
Hes been hurt and rocked multiple times. Suga could KO him this Saturday. I put some $$ on O'malley this Saturday.

If Merab is gonna lose its gonna be by KO because its gonna be near impossible to outwork him to win a decision
 
I think O'Malley has a real shot in the rematch. But assuming Merab wins, he probably runs through Yan or Sandhagen in his next fight.

After a win or two, I think Umar will be back in the mix. And a more experienced Umar probably beats an aging 35/36 year old Merab in the rematch.
 
he will only lose if he strays from his own morals and beliefs. other than that, change is inevitable.
 
He'll get knocked out eventually. Maybe even next week, but probably not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TITS
The "35 Curse" for lower weight classes is horsesh*t
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
1K
markys00
markys00
MarioLemieux
How long before Merab gets chinned?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
HHJ
HHJ
AMAZINGUFC
Merab vs Sandhagen
2
Replies
23
Views
746
Tweak896
Tweak896
methrogenn
Merab is the greatest bad fighter of all time
Replies
10
Views
522
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
Marko Polo
Merab refusing to fight Aljo for years is really something
Replies
12
Views
513
Rapa
Rapa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,957
Messages
57,371,278
Members
175,682
Latest member
RandomUselessCommenter

Share this page

Back
Top