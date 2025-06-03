How is Merab going to lose?

hbombbisping
Pretty sure he beats O'Malley but in his next couple fights he'll get clipped for sure and he'll be 35 by then. A harsh decline afterwards.
Once his chin fails him he’ll be TKO’d.
good close fight get over it lolJudges like they did petr vs Malley
DQ is always possible.I'm speculating but if Merab were to lose it would probably be by KO/TKO, submission or decision. Typically.
Good close fight that Yan clearly wongood close fight get over it lol
O'Malley cheated with the fence grabs but he won the 1st and 3rd roundsGood close fight that Yan clearly won
clearly not