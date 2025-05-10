How is Manon gonna beat Valentina?

I've just seen that Valentina is the underdog, I'm sorry what did I miss?
How is that French lady gonna beat her? The only advantage she got is her size but Valentina is used to fighting bigger ppl

I guess her physical strenght? She may be able to throw Valentina to the ground like she did Blanchfield that one tike, but she ain't doing nothing with Valentina on the ground....

Valentina is also faster that her standing up and yeah Manon is bigger but I think when it comes to reach they have the same ?

So with that being said her best chance seems to have an Alexa moment, trying to capitalyze a huuugee mistake from Valentina, if she makes one...
 
She would have to keep it standing


My bet slip will say Valentina by decision
 
