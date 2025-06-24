How Is Jones The GOAT?

deadshot138

deadshot138

His list of achievements is largely either people who were already washed when they got to the UFC, eventually middleweight, actually middleweight, or ended up being mediocre. Id say his best win is DC 1. Couldn't finish Anthony Smith. Lost to Reyes according to anyone with brain activity. Got beat into the ICU by Gus. Even the Gane win has aged poorly given his last fight. And don't even mention Stipe.

Add the steroid and crime suspensions and this dude has no business being in the GOAT Discussion
 
His heavyweight legacy is trash, but he's absolutely the GOAT at 205.
Every single champion has some fluffy wins in their legacy, regardless of how talented they were/are.
If you want to take out questionable tests and failures, you're pretty much left with MM.
 
Jones heavyweight run was a joke but he’s easily the GOAT at 205 and it’s not close. I strongly dislike the guy but he’s in conversation as the best of all-time however I still have Fedor as my GOAT.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Who is a clear as day top 3, but some people on this very website we share will do disgusting things like put khabib over him
Khabib lack of longevity and title defenses hurts his on my list I prolly have him ranked 6th or 7th.
 
deadshot138 said:
His list of achievements is largely either people who were already washed when they got to the UFC, eventually middleweight, actually middleweight, or ended up being mediocre.
That's a funny way to say "former champions, former heavyweights, and fighters in their prime."

deadshot138 said:
Couldn't finish Anthony Smith. Lost to Reyes according to anyone with brain activity. Got beat into the ICU by Gus. Even the Gane win has aged poorly given his last fight. And don't even mention Stipe.
The fact that you have to treat wins as losses to even have an argument is why he's the GOAT. When you're so successful that people literally have to complain about how you didn't finish a fighter in about the most one-sided championship fight we could have seen, yeah, you've got a claim for greatness.
 
cause they good at running away. u ever see a mountain goat climb? shits amazing.
 
deadshot138 said:
His list of achievements is largely either people who were already washed when they got to the UFC, eventually middleweight, actually middleweight, or ended up being mediocre. Id say his best win is DC 1. Couldn't finish Anthony Smith. Lost to Reyes according to anyone with brain activity. Got beat into the ICU by Gus. Even the Gane win has aged poorly given his last fight. And don't even mention Stipe.

Add the steroid and crime suspensions and this dude has no business being in the GOAT Discussion
Idk man. If you were there during the come up you get it. The LHW division was bonkers and was always guys trading wins and going on short runs only to get stopped. Then john came in and became LHW daddy and just kept going. His variety of skills really felt like one of the first complete MMa guys
 
Man really shitting on Smith, Reyes, and Gus, as though the other candidates don't have actual losses, and far worse than maybe possibly a 48-47 loss.

Sherdog makes zero sense if you think any of that is worse shit than stuff like getting KO'd by a LW, subbed in 60 seconds, KO'd in 13 seconds, losing to unranked fighters, etc.
 
