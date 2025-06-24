How Is Jones The GOAT?

deadshot138
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2014
- Messages
- 24,323
- Reaction score
- 22,392
His list of achievements is largely either people who were already washed when they got to the UFC, eventually middleweight, actually middleweight, or ended up being mediocre. Id say his best win is DC 1. Couldn't finish Anthony Smith. Lost to Reyes according to anyone with brain activity. Got beat into the ICU by Gus. Even the Gane win has aged poorly given his last fight. And don't even mention Stipe.
Add the steroid and crime suspensions and this dude has no business being in the GOAT Discussion
Add the steroid and crime suspensions and this dude has no business being in the GOAT Discussion