It’s honestly staggering. What are Iran’s top officials doing , where are they walking, meeting, or hiding , that allows Israel to identify and eliminate them on Iranian soil with such precision? Are they not securing themselves, or is Israel’s intelligence and strike capability just that advanced?



These aren’t mid-level figures. This would be the equivalent of someone killing all of the following in one country:



In the U.S.: the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the CIA Director, the National Security Advisor, and the heads of the FBI and Space Force — plus regional commanders and state governors.



In Israel: the IDF Chief of Staff, Mossad Director, Shin Bet head, and multiple top Air Force and IRGC-targeting units.



In Iran’s case, here’s who was reportedly killed or eliminated recently:



Hossein Salami – IRGC Commander-in-Chief

Mohammad Bagheri – Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff

IRGC Intelligence Chief

Top IRGC Aerospace and Missile Commanders

Tehran Police Chief

Several IRGC deputy commanders and Quds Force regional leaders



With nearly all top military and intelligence leaders gone, only Supreme Leader Khamenei remains from the original upper echelon,

and it doesn’t look like he’s out of reach either.



So how is this even possible?

Is this the result of massive internal leaks, drone surveillance, cyber ops, sabotage, a full collapse of Iranian counterintelligence...?