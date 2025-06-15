Opinion How is Israel able to wipe out almost all of Iran’s top leadership ,even getting close to the Supreme Leader?

Why did you

Why did you

reacted to your reaction
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,898
Reaction score
7,527
It’s honestly staggering. What are Iran’s top officials doing , where are they walking, meeting, or hiding , that allows Israel to identify and eliminate them on Iranian soil with such precision? Are they not securing themselves, or is Israel’s intelligence and strike capability just that advanced?

These aren’t mid-level figures. This would be the equivalent of someone killing all of the following in one country:

In the U.S.: the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the CIA Director, the National Security Advisor, and the heads of the FBI and Space Force — plus regional commanders and state governors.

In Israel: the IDF Chief of Staff, Mossad Director, Shin Bet head, and multiple top Air Force and IRGC-targeting units.

In Iran’s case, here’s who was reportedly killed or eliminated recently:

Hossein Salami – IRGC Commander-in-Chief
Mohammad Bagheri – Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff
IRGC Intelligence Chief
Top IRGC Aerospace and Missile Commanders
Tehran Police Chief
Several IRGC deputy commanders and Quds Force regional leaders

With nearly all top military and intelligence leaders gone, only Supreme Leader Khamenei remains from the original upper echelon,
and it doesn’t look like he’s out of reach either.

So how is this even possible?
Is this the result of massive internal leaks, drone surveillance, cyber ops, sabotage, a full collapse of Iranian counterintelligence...?
 
Well look at what they did to Hezbollah, took out their entire leadership (other than the ones in UAE) in one attack, i believe that's right. Anyway their intelligence is elite and fuckin scary to be honest.
 
Because it is staggering the amount of data a military or private company with deep resources can purchase or collect at this point.
 
Why did you said:
It’s honestly staggering. What are Iran’s top officials doing , where are they walking, meeting, or hiding , that allows Israel to identify and eliminate them on Iranian soil with such precision? Are they not securing themselves, or is Israel’s intelligence and strike capability just that advanced?

These aren’t mid-level figures. This would be the equivalent of someone killing all of the following in one country:

In the U.S.: the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the CIA Director, the National Security Advisor, and the heads of the FBI and Space Force — plus regional commanders and state governors.

In Israel: the IDF Chief of Staff, Mossad Director, Shin Bet head, and multiple top Air Force and IRGC-targeting units.

In Iran’s case, here’s who was reportedly killed or eliminated recently:

Hossein Salami – IRGC Commander-in-Chief
Mohammad Bagheri – Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff
IRGC Intelligence Chief
Top IRGC Aerospace and Missile Commanders
Tehran Police Chief
Several IRGC deputy commanders and Quds Force regional leaders

With nearly all top military and intelligence leaders gone, only Supreme Leader Khamenei remains from the original upper echelon,
and it doesn’t look like he’s out of reach either.

So how is this even possible?
Is this the result of massive internal leaks, drone surveillance, cyber ops, sabotage, a full collapse of Iranian counterintelligence...?
Click to expand...

Because like all the best players, the Israelis think five moves ahead of where their opponents thinks the game actually is.

This wasn't something that was cobbled together last week. Mossad and the IDF have been prepping for at least a couple of years. Much like it took the Ukrainians 18 months to set up Operation Spiderweb.
 
Why did you said:
It’s honestly staggering. What are Iran’s top officials doing , where are they walking, meeting, or hiding , that allows Israel to identify and eliminate them on Iranian soil with such precision? Are they not securing themselves, or is Israel’s intelligence and strike capability just that advanced?

These aren’t mid-level figures. This would be the equivalent of someone killing all of the following in one country:

In the U.S.: the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the CIA Director, the National Security Advisor, and the heads of the FBI and Space Force — plus regional commanders and state governors.

In Israel: the IDF Chief of Staff, Mossad Director, Shin Bet head, and multiple top Air Force and IRGC-targeting units.

In Iran’s case, here’s who was reportedly killed or eliminated recently:

Hossein Salami – IRGC Commander-in-Chief
Mohammad Bagheri – Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff
IRGC Intelligence Chief
Top IRGC Aerospace and Missile Commanders
Tehran Police Chief
Several IRGC deputy commanders and Quds Force regional leaders

With nearly all top military and intelligence leaders gone, only Supreme Leader Khamenei remains from the original upper echelon,
and it doesn’t look like he’s out of reach either.

So how is this even possible?
Is this the result of massive internal leaks, drone surveillance, cyber ops, sabotage, a full collapse of Iranian counterintelligence...?
Click to expand...
they have unlimited money with the US at their beck and call. they can pay anyone to flip on their boss at the drop of a hat.
 
Months and months of intel and research . Look at what they did with Stuxnet, I’m sure we had a hand in that though, what 14 years ago .
 
Everything they have is thanks to the US. That should tell you all you need to know.
 
Partly because Israel is making lots of attempts.

It's pretty rare for countries to attempt to assassinate foreign leaders of hostile nations. It's generally considered a pretty rogue state thing to do, and I'm not sure how productive it is. If you assassinate somebody because they're hostile towards your country, you can bet your bottom dollar they're going to be replaced by somebody even more hostile.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International The Trumpnator: Trump’s killing of Qassem Suleimani led to fall of Assad, says Tugendhat
Replies
18
Views
564
Brigfa2
Brigfa2
LeonardoBjj
Opinion ‘Wake-up call’: Ukraine drone strike exposes dangers to US aircraft
2 3
Replies
47
Views
981
ShinkanPo
ShinkanPo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,830
Messages
57,431,540
Members
175,705
Latest member
juliocelio

Share this page

Back
Top