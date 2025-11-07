  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How is Islam supposed to walk through JDM if he struggled with Dustin?

Poirier is another striker, with sort of good TD, who Islam struggled with severely and Khabib ran over because he has better balance, fight iq, chin, confidence, and top control. Both fought Dustin at their peaks.

JDM is way bigger than Dustin and has even better tdd.

All these guys from Khabib's gym are fantastic, but the most amazing grappling from Abdulmanap was given to his own son, Khabib, not Islam, or Khabib's cousins for that matter. The grappling seems to be getting diluted with each new successor even though I think they will all be champ at some point.


That’s not how mma works. The version of Islam that fought Dustin won’t be the same guy that fights JDM. Firstly, he fought with a staph infection in the Dustin fight. Secondly, he’s fighting JDM in an entirely different weight class, the lack of weight cutting might help him, or maybe not. We just don’t know. But no fighter is the same from one fight to another. That’s why Khabib had a lackluster decision win against Iaquinta then demolished Dustin and Gaethje, who were both way better than Iaquinta.
 
Because Islam will be bigger now and less depleted from cutting weight.

Also Dustin almost choked out Khabib and never had Islam in danger of being finished.
 
But no fighter is the same from one fight to another.
"No man ever steps in the same river twice"
Heraclitus

That’s why Khabib had a lackluster decision win against Iaquinta then demolished Dustin and Gaethje, who were both way better than Iaquinta.
I might call you a nuthugger, but I appreciate and applaud that you don't use the "Bratha, he juts did not want to finish Al in front of Al's mom" excuse.

While I'm picking JDM, i'm predicting that Islam is going to give him a hell of a fight and that this will become an instant classic.
 
That’s not how mma works. The version of Islam that fought Dustin won’t be the same guy that fights JDM. Firstly, he fought with a stuff infection in the Dustin fight. Secondly, he’s fighting JDM in an entirely different weight class, the lack of weight cutting might help him, or maybe not. We just don’t know. But no fighter is the same from one fight to another. That’s why Khabib had a lackluster decision win against Iaquinta then demolished Dustin and Gaethje, who were both way better than Iaquinta.
i get dustin is the darling in the forum but the myth that islam struggled dustin needs to finish.

he was dominated start to finish on the ground of course let alone on the stand up.

the cut that everyone likes to point out came from a struggle within a clinch that caught islam within and does not tell the story in any form at all.

it only is further illustrated because islam took too long to finish the fighter and never looked even close to being finished himself.
 
Islam is a pretty damn good striker with good variety and power. Along with that he's got the wrestling and the ground game to give JDM major problems. The problem for Belal was that he didn't have the weapons to get JDM's respect standing, which hurt his wrestling.
 
That’s not how mma works. The version of Islam that fought Dustin won’t be the same guy that fights JDM. Firstly, he fought with a stuff infection in the Dustin fight. Secondly, he’s fighting JDM in an entirely different weight class, the lack of weight cutting might help him, or maybe not. We just don’t know. But no fighter is the same from one fight to another. That’s why Khabib had a lackluster decision win against Iaquinta then demolished Dustin and Gaethje, who were both way better than Iaquinta.
Say what you want but I've never seen Khabib get KO'ed by a gatekeeper like Martins, or get bloodied up like Islam did against Dustin.

Islam has been hurt many times.

They are not the same calibre of fighter. Islam himself admits it.

 
Islam has a dog in him that Khabib didn't. Khabib was all about dominance and getting the finish or winning every round he possibly could. Islam likes the fight, he likes getting bloody and trading shots with his opponents. Khabib was at best being stern and at worst yelling at him in between rounds against Poirier and Volk 1. I don't think it's wise to do that with JDM but we'll see.
 
Islam went life and death with:

Adriano Martins, Volk, Mansour Barnouis, Dustin Poirier and Chris Wade.

Khabib's only arguable challenge was Tibau who didn't land any meaningful damage on him.
 
"Struggled with severely" is really overplaying Dustin's success. He cut him with 1 elbow, and apart from that, Islam outstruck him, took him down every round, and was a couple minutes from winning a 49-46 but got the finish instead. He didn't just mow him down because Dustin's good, but it's not like it would have been a controversial decision had he not gotten the finish.
 
Poirier is another striker, with sort of good TD, who Islam struggled with severely and Khabib ran over because he has better balance, fight iq, chin, confidence, and top control. Both fought Dustin at their peaks.

JDM is way bigger than Dustin and has even better tdd.

All these guys from Khabib's gym are fantastic, but the most amazing grappling from Abdulmanap was given to his own son, Khabib, not Islam, or Khabib's cousins for that matter. The grappling seems to be getting diluted with each new successor even though I think they will all be champ at some point.


Islam had a tough fight with Dustin, and yes I believe JDM is a tougher and better opponent.

However, JDM struggled with Burns and Hafez going to split Dec wins and Islam is than those guys. So it’s the same scenario on reverse that suggested

Considering that, how can we be confident JDM won’t have a tough time vs a Better fighter?? And I say this as someone who wants JDM to win. I want to feel confident
 
Islam had a tough fight with Dustin, and yes I believe JDM is a tougher and better opponent.

However, JDM struggled with Burns and Hafez going to split Dec wins and Islam is than those guys. So it’s the same scenario on reverse that suggested

Considering that, how can we be confident JDM won’t have a tough time vs a Better fighter?? And I say this as someone who wants JDM to win. I want to feel confident
Jdm cut weight twice in ten days for Hafez due to weird opponent switch ups. Also, his arm broke during the burns fight. Most importantly, though, jack is young and clearly still improving each fight. I don't think he's hit his peak yet.
 
