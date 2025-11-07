How is Islam supposed to walk through JDM if he struggled with Dustin?

hbombbisping
Poirier is another striker, with sort of good TD, who Islam struggled with severely and Khabib ran over because he has better balance, fight iq, chin, confidence, and top control. Both fought Dustin at their peaks.
JDM is way bigger than Dustin and has even better tdd.
All these guys from Khabib's gym are fantastic, but the most amazing grappling from Abdulmanap was given to his own son, Khabib, not Islam, or Khabib's cousins for that matter. The grappling seems to be getting diluted with each new successor even though I think they will all be champ at some point.
