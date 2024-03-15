How is Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt not on the UFC 300 main card?

SPooderMan
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 31, 2018
- Messages
- 707
- Reaction score
- 1,093
The UFC is doing Cody a favor. By having the fight earlier Cody can also leave earlier to hang with his boysIt's the very first fight of the day. The prelims before the prelims, the early prelims. Belongs on the main card. Either Cody is getting slept or it will be a war.
