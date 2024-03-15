How is Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt not on the UFC 300 main card?

It's the very first fight of the day. The prelims before the prelims, the early prelims. Belongs on the main card. Either Cody is getting slept or it will be a war.
 
The UFC is doing Cody a favor. By having the fight earlier Cody can also leave earlier to hang with his boys

At least we have Bo vs 'insert random local fighter name here' on the main card.
 
I know the whole card is stacked so I can see at Cody’s state how that fight is toward the bottom. The weirdest placement to me is nickal/brundage on the PPV over katar/sterling or jiri/rakic or even holm/kayla
 
Cody brundage is on the ppv main card.

A card with 12 former or current title holders
 
Dana wanted to make sure the first prelim was a good one.

Personally I wouldn't have made that statement and I'd have put Sodiq vs Lopes first, or Jalin vs Moicano.

Actually, it would have been Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage, but I imagine there's something in Bo's contract.

People will miss the first few fights, that's just a fact, so it's pointless putting something super strong on there.
 
Because Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage have paid their dues/PPV stars/Have pics of Dana fucking a sheep in a bath tub in Dagestan.
 
Because there has to be room for Bum Nickal and Cody Bumdage on the main card.
 
Because the wife beating cunt claimed that the first fight would blow everyone's mind, so they shoved one of the better fights there to retroactively make him look like a bit less of a twat.
 
Because War Fig is the #8 flyweight and Garbrandt isn't even in the top 15 - not a competitive matchup, really it shouldn't have been made at all, let alone put on the main card
 
