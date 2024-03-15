How is Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt not on the UFC 300 main card?

SPooderMan said: It's the very first fight of the day. The prelims before the prelims, the early prelims. Belongs on the main card. Either Cody is getting slept or it will be a war. Click to expand...

Dana wanted to make sure the first prelim was a good one.Personally I wouldn't have made that statement and I'd have put Sodiq vs Lopes first, or Jalin vs Moicano.Actually, it would have been Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage, but I imagine there's something in Bo's contract.Peoplemiss the first few fights, that's just a fact, so it's pointless putting something super strong on there.