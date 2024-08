This forum would be quicker to cover it up, deleting a thread like this than letting it prosper. I give it 5 pages before they find a reason to lock it and move it over to wherever.







I for one think this is great news, it definitely shines a light of hope for the layman fighter that has been stepped on by the big giant ufc for a long time. I would get too excited yet, let's see where the chips fall first... The ufc is powerful enough to pull strings even after the fact.