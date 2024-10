Those aren't killers

Khalil was finished by Cutelaba & others

Hill & Jiri have their losses



I like Jiri, I think he is very entertaining, but come on...

He was losing to Rakic before the finish.

His striking is just too weird



You can make the same argument for them

How are Jiri and Hill so highly ranked without fighting the killers?

Hill beat old Glover

And Jiri beat old Glover



That's it!