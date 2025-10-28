How is 6'6 Yousri Belgaroui even making MW?

alecnatt32
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2025
- Messages
- 56
- Reaction score
- 121
By coming in at 185 pounds.How is this even allowed?
View attachment 1118689
You know that some fighters cut weight much more than the others, right?By coming in at 185 pounds.
Now that I think of, I think there was a 6'4 BW. Can you imagine 5'4 Mareb vs that 6'4 BW?Considering we've seen some 6'4 guys at FW, I'm shocked we haven't had a 7ft tall MW yet
6'4 BW will just pull guard and Merab will just hit the belly button if he tries to GNP.Now that I think of, I think there was a 6'4 BW. Can you imagine 5'4 Mareb vs that 6'4 BW?
luke barnes was another 6ft 6 guy in middle weight. There was a hawain dude as well
Now that I think of, I think there was a 6'4 BW. Can you imagine 5'4 Mareb vs that 6'4 BW?