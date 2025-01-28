  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

How interested are you in MMA these days?

  • 10 - I watch it religiously, pretty much never miss a UFC event.

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • 5 - I have a moderate interest in the sport.

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - I don't watch the sport at all, just like going on Sherdog discussing on other things.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    10
Are you a massive hardcore fan or more or less a casual?

Personally, I'm not as dedicated as I use to. I can't even finish an event without falling asleep. lol

And there is nothing in the horizons that pique my interests too much. That's if Chimaev is set up to fight.

Or Aspinall vs Jones happens.

Although, I am looking forward to Ankalaev/Poatan. So there is a few fights that grab my interests.
 
