International How Insane is this USA/Russia/China CT on a Scale of 1-10?

USA threatens to/might actually try to annex Greenland in order to undermine/distract NATO, in order to help Russia gain more traction in Europe.
USA tariffs friendly nations so that they turn to countries like China, who they do not want to buy tech from for security reasons, but appear to be the lesser of two evils. Chinese spy tech infiltrates USA's "allies". It's cheaper this way.
USA gifts Taiwan to China and strengthens ties.
USA tries to gift even more of Ukraine/Europe to Russia and strengthens ties.
USA just takes Canada for itself because Europe is the only remaining sane player on the world stage and it's overwhelmed by the Big Three/destroyed from within by votes for pro-Russian parties.

USA/China/Russia pretend to squabble on the public stage, but ultimately slowly harvest the rest of the world which they have already infiltrated with spy tech while it protests USA's "irrational" moves. Ironically, none of the citizens of USA, China or Russia that might celebrate these moves benefit in any way at all, this is just a way for the rich to get richer, the powerful to seize even more power.

South Africa and Brazil are next, do something similar in their continents, their becomes a Big Five akin to the continents of the Earth, but these late players are always subservient.

Conclusion: one major player in each continent = true globalism, all while those aiding and abetting this (ie, right wing voters) complain about globalists.

And that's the punchline. The moaning about globalists from rubes while every move that's being made seems like textbook globalism.

Before the buggers wasteland this, give this CT a score of 1-10 for logical realism. I personally don't think it's achievable, so I'm asking for 1-10 on actual intention rather than outcome.

NOTE: This is a rough amalgamation of various thoughts flying around Sherdog at the moment, not my own interpretation.
 
That's almost the plot of 1984 Orwell book btw.
That could had been perfectly the world order after the WW2, maybe we're a little late.
 
Imperialist Trump threatening to conquer Canada, Greenland, Panama and Gaza is already crazy in and of itself.

You’re not going to find sane reasons for why he wants to do insane shit.
 
That's almost the plot of 1984 Orwell book btw.
That could had been perfectly the world order after the WW2, maybe we're a little late.
I can't remember 1984 going into much background detail, but if you crossed it with Philip K Dick's "The Man in the High Castle" (again, alternate timeline) then yeah.
 
I can't remember 1984 going into much background detail, but if you crossed it with Philip K Dick's "The Man in the High Castle" (again, alternate timeline) then yeah.
It's more vague but he states that there's three or four world sections and they always fight each other, but it's fake because it's just to ultimately feed totalitarianism in each section and their elites knows about it, but only them.
 
