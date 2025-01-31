Frode Falch
Good morning everybody. Hope you are having a good day.
How important is training your body? How much time do you out into taking care of your body? And what do you do?
I ask because it seem like most people fall into either the category of gymrats or those who never train.
So how many here take care of the body.
And what is the main purpose of your training? Performance, health, looks, being social?
