How Ilia Topuria Became the Greatest Puncher in MMA

Outliers who push the edge of the spectrum certainly make it hard to deny that power can be a gift. Every so often, a fighter comes along who seems to strike with the fist of god himself, capable of otherwise impossible feats of brain damage. What else could possibly explain Melvin Manhoef, a natural Middleweight who needed only 18 seconds to topple Mark Hunt’s legendary chin - a chin that made it through the early 2000s K-1 Heavyweight gauntlet without ever losing consciousness, surviving clean head kicks from fighters like Mirko Cro Cop along the way.
No amount of training and instruction can turn someone into a Manhoef-like puncher, but neither was Manhoef slumping elite fighters night after night. Freakish power does not bring along with it a freakish ability to apply that power. The science behind delivering power can be learned and improved by anyone, but an elite athlete who becomes a student of the game separates himself both from those who rely on their natural gifts and those without any.
Ilia Topuria is a phenomenal athlete, but he was not simply bestowed with the touch of death and marked by destiny to wilt everything in his path. The biggest punching threat in MMA, the one most likely to fell his opponents because he will both find their chin and find it hard, is something Topuria learned to be. Even in early fights, it’s clear that Topuria and his trainers invested a great deal in developing mechanics that allow him to transfer enormous amounts of weight into thunderous blows without losing his balance, the subtlety to put fist straight to jaw, and the timing to create collisions at the perfect moment. Topuria is what boxing historian, Kyle McLachlan, would call a composite puncher - one whose mechanical and tactical nous is integral to his ability to wallop, in the vein of Sugar Ray Robinson or Joe Louis.
Now that Topuria just secured his fastest career knockout over one of his toughest competitors in Charles Oliveira, let’s look back at his path of devastation and examine the skills and subtlety that left some of the greatest fighters to ever compete lying in broken heaps beneath him.
Elements of PunchingThe most fundamental tool in the kit of a puncher is the mechanics by which he delivers his power. Many would-be hitters never fully grasp this stage and suffer for it, especially in MMA where boxing training is often spotty and fighters arrive at top gyms with built in bad habits. Jack Dempsey identifies the mark of a poor puncher as those whose punches lack body-weight, explosion, and follow-through.
Topuria is unrivaled among MMA fighters at getting his weight into blows. His stance remains wide and set, optimized around delivering power at any moment. His straight punches are driven by an explosive driving step, his hooks powered by exquisite hip torque as he sits his weight down and rips it in the direction of his punch.
Follow-through as an aspect of power punching is especially lacking in MMA, where distances between fighters are often longer than the range of either fighter’s longest punch. The average power punch is thrown from too far away, lands near the end of its range if it lands at all, and ends with the weight too far forward rather than rooted solidly to the ground, shaving power off the blow at the risk of toppling over. Topuria does not suffer these ailments.
When he sets his body weight in motion to explode through a target, Topuria ensures the target is a point along the path his punch is sure to reach rather than an aspirational goal. He does throw the sort of long rear hands common to MMA fighters looking to close distance, but as we’ll see when we look at his knockout of Max Holloway, he throws them mainly to set up his power, not to deliver it, and they involve some footwork quirks that keep his weight in the right place.
But proper punching mechanics are just one part of the equation. Being able to throw a hurting punch is great, but being able to land one is better. The groundwork for each of Topuria’s knockouts is laid before he’s thrown a single fastball. His entries are disguised by feints that look just like his committed forward steps, his constant shifting of weight and folding over each hip dulling his man’s senses until he springs forward.
Power punches are the function of ideal weight transfer out of a proper stance, so positioning is paramount to landing them consistently. Every step out of a stance capable of generating explosive propulsion, every sway outside one’s center of gravity is an opening surrendered or a missed opportunity to end a fight. Topuria does this better than anyone in MMA, not only handling the fundamental aspects of retaining his stance in motion and amidst layered exchanges phenomenally, but using subtle micro adjustments to resume a strong stance the moment he appears to be drifting out of it.
Pressure & Body SnatchingTopuria is a hybrid mix of pressure fighter and mid-range puncher, as he spends lots of time boxing in and out in open space, but does much of his best work after putting his man’s back against the cage. His ability to stay safe and feint into jabs and short combinations at range allows him to slow the pace of a fight, scoring in the lulls between his offensive flurries, and preserving his energy for his next press forward.
His pressure footwork is marvelous not only in his ability to keep circling fighters in front of him, but also in his ability to stay in strong position while tracking them down.
Offensive boxers who tend toward deep slips and weight transfers often suffer from a common problem in the UFC’s large, corner-less Octagon. Loading weight on one hip gets them beneath the opponent’s punches and loads up a big punch off the same side, but it also provides an opening for the opponent to circle out while the weight is committed. An outfighter who can use feints and throwaway punches effectively to bait out the slip can keep creating routes off the cage. But over-indexing on cage cutting has a risk too, as it means squaring up, avoiding their primary method of defense, and leaving openings.
Topuria avoids this dilemma by using hop-steps to advance diagonally, either by bouncing forward without his feet changing their relative distance, or taking a slight bounce and replacing the foot in the direction he’s traveling with the trailing foot. A committed step forward with a slip over the lead hip provides a big tell about what strike is coming next and keeps the weight stuck briefly, but Topuria’s hop-steps allow him to cover ground quickly while forcing opponents to open up if they don’t wish to run out of room.
The beauty of this movement is that the weight can then shift in motion, responding to and punishing the retreating fighter’s movements rather than tipping your own off; this applies especially to the second type where the feet come together to initiate the hop, as essentially no time is spent without at least one foot on the ground.
As his opponents look for open space, Topuria effortlessly keeps up with them, and when they try to time his bouncing with strikes, his weight suddenly shifts into a slip and counter. When he leads with a punch, he’ll drift to the outside in anticipation of his opponent’s movement, covering lateral ground without stepping square and sacrificing his ability to deliver power straight forward. He seems to float along the perimeter of the cage as opponents quickly run out of time and space, only finding ground when they manage to duck or pull the rare overcommitted swing.
When Topuria works his man to the cage, he instantly smells blood to the body. There’s no better time to sell out hard on body punches than when an opponent no longer has ground left to give. Their head can still move, and a missed swing upstairs gives them a route off the cage, but the body has to stay in place and a wide swing to the midsection can intercept lateral movement, herding them into the next strike.
The most dazzling knockouts early in Topuria’s UFC run came from his use of powerful body hooks to deliver the killshot upstairs:
Damon Jackson and Jai Herbert were both frozen in place for a moment by a brutal body hook before Topuria’s right hand slumped them. The setup against Jackson involved crafty punch selection, as Topuria used uppercuts to stand Jackson straight up and expose the midsection as a target. Note also how he shifts forward after throwing the uppercut, stepping his rear foot square. The slight step up gives Topuria room to violently rip his weight toward the hook’s power while externally rotating his rear leg, getting immense force into the blow.
Offensive & Defensive SynergyTopuria is an excellent defensive fighter with smooth and subtle head movement, but his defense serves an important offensive purpose as well. It can be difficult to seriously damage a fighter intent on staying safe and avoiding your weapons as long as he has space to move away from the blows, but if you can get him punching at you and make him miss, a brief window opens up to apply power straight to chin.
One of the aspects of Topuria’s defense most conducive to setting up his power punches is the smoothness and comfort with which he transfers weight from hip to hip. He doesn’t favor slips over his rear or lead hip, but chains both together seamlessly and shows them repeatedly in his natural patterns of movement. He ends up spending a lot of time with weight loaded onto either hip, which both makes his head movement less predictable and makes him a dual-handed knockout threat.
To illustrate this principle, compare Floyd Mayweather to Joe Frazier. Both Mayweather and Frazier employed a rolling style of defense where the lead shoulder covered the chin and low dips avoided circular blows in close, but Mayweather’s system prioritized defense and made near exclusive use of his rear hip, his lead hip rarely ever loaded to spring into powerful hooks. Frazier’s constant shifts from hip to hip, on the other hand, facilitated weight transfer into powerful hooking blows and made his name synonymous with the left hook.
Topuria’s smooth head movement set up his knockdown of Bryce Mitchell, leading to an eventual submission win:
Topuria uses hip folds to avoid Mitchell’s punches before hopping back with a check hook. When they re-engage, Mitchell is encouraged to get more aggressive as he knows he’ll need to throw a couple shots away to find a clean one amidst Topuria’s active slipping. A fold over the lead hip draws a Mitchell jab that Topuria avoids by pulling his weight back. Topuria once again goes from front hip to rear hip and Mitchell tries to land a quick 1-2 as he pulls his weight back. But the deep fold over his rear hip loads Topuria’s weight to unleash a big uppercut as Mitchell throws. The uppercut hits Mitchell’s arm, but it scares him off and Topuria’s weight remains centered to immediately follow up, his left hook chasing Mitchell back and a short hop taking him close enough to ram the rear hand through his chin.
Throughout every step of the exchange, Mitchell increasingly loses his stance and positioning even while throwing flimsy arm punches, while Topuria, pitching heaters with intent to annihilate, puts jaw breaking torque into each punch and keeps himself on balance to land the next one.