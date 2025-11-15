How I discovered that I'm old?

Boomb
Hate the game, not the player.
@red
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2008
- Messages
- 8,987
- Reaction score
- 5,718
So, I watched the Eddie Murphy documentary on Netflix yesterday. And whenever they showed his mansion the only thing that came into my mind was that the electricity bill for that thing must be enormous. At first I was like:"what's wrong with me?" but than I realised that I'm probably just old...
As far as the movie is concerned, as someone who grew up with his movies in the 80s I must say that I quite enjoyed the documenary.
As far as the movie is concerned, as someone who grew up with his movies in the 80s I must say that I quite enjoyed the documenary.