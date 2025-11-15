How I discovered that I'm old?

@red
Sep 14, 2008
8,987
5,718
So, I watched the Eddie Murphy documentary on Netflix yesterday. And whenever they showed his mansion the only thing that came into my mind was that the electricity bill for that thing must be enormous. At first I was like:"what's wrong with me?" but than I realised that I'm probably just old...

As far as the movie is concerned, as someone who grew up with his movies in the 80s I must say that I quite enjoyed the documenary.
 
Love Eddie. Saw an ad for the docu where says he punched Ali. Couldn't tell the context,joke or serious.
 
Yeah looking at it like that....... Electricity prices back in the 80's weren't that bad..... comparatively speaking against today's prices......
 
People see me with my kid and compliment me as Grandpa. And I've been knocking big houses with great rooms because "how much it wastes to heat" for years. It happens, I'm old
 
I make noises when I stand up or sit down.
I remember watching home alone when I was a kid, all my mum would talk about is how they could afford that house.
 
Hair on the balls at 12, hair in the nostrils at 22, hair in the ears at 32, hair in eyebrows getting to long at 42.

Can't wait to see what 52 brings.
 
I realized i'm old when I bought a Nightstand and was really excited about it.
 
I remember in about 1993 the idea of a video telephone struck me as just about the most futuristic thing that could ever happen.
 
My dad told me getting old as a man means loosing hair on you head and growing it everywhere else. It is so true.

I have four kids ages ranging from 20-17. For me it was two things. Most recent is this stupid "6 7" thing and the other was my daughter asking me if I like "old" Green Day. She was talking about American Idiot. In general all of my kids asking if I like "oldies" music. They mean 90s. When I was a kid oldies was 50s and 60s. That was a slap in the childhood.
 
Mine was when I was in my mid twenties and I was authorising IDs for people who were born.

Nowadays it's looking around, seeing women I want to put my di.....serenade, marry and have a loving family with, and realizing that I'm near twice their age....
 
When I didn't recognize the names or faces of popular musicians and actors.
 
