How I Almost Fought The Colossus James Thompson

Alright story time -



Back in 2019-2022 I was really active on twitter. A brain-dead way to spend time I know. I'm glad I'm cured of that affliction. I barely survived.



Anyway, James Thompson was, or is, really active on right-wing/anti-vax/conspiracy Twitter. I would see him coming up in the replies constantly in the twitter threads I was looking at. Always with the most deranged, wacky and out there takes possible. So me, knowing who he was and thinking his takes were psychotic, I was always replying critically to him and poking fun, taking shots, etc. I know it was James Thompson because he was verified. This was back when it was still Twitter and Elon hadn't bought it and completely thrown everything into chaos with their money-based verification. James would usually always reply and we'd get into extended back-and-forths arguing about covid conspiracies. Central to my comments replying to him, was that I'm American and he's a snaggle-toothed Oi Bruv that needs to stay out of American politics.



Anyway (again) this isn't a political thread, just giving background context of how this came about (*do not give me your opinions about covid/lockdowns/conspiracies/etc on either side. I don't want to hear it, I'm just giving you the actual story of how this occurred*), this went on for several months. Eventually James and I took it to DMs and he wanted to set up a fight. He offered to fly me out, and give me hotel accommodations. He told me that he'd be bringing in a camera crew. That I'd be asked questions and he'd be making a little film or whatever. I agreed to all of his terms. I was completely 100% down. I asked him again and again if he'd be going on-cycle for our fight. For a while he kept blowing it off and wouldn't give me a direct answer. Eventually he came off his bullshit and said some version of "yeah of fucking course I'm going to go on gear" like it was completely expected and as normal as drinking protein shakes and stretching. I replied mocking him for needing to go on gear to fight a 220 dude with no amateur record, as someone who fought in pride's HW division.



Eventually, and I make no claim as to whether or not this was genuine, and whether or not it was a way to duck the fight or if it was legit, James messaged me asking "are you American?" I said yes ofc. That's where all this started. With me mocking your conspiracies and getting involved in American politics as an Oi Bruv. And he said, well oh shit, I'm not going to fly you out here then. That plane ticket is too much. I thought you were here in England and it would just be a few hundred quid for the whole thing.



Within a couple weeks of him pulling out, I made this James Thompson lowlight and sent it to him (110% serious in all of this. No lie. Story happened and I made this video). Enjoy -







James if you ever see this, we still need to make this happen. I'm actually on the path to an MMA career, and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that I would crack your fucking glass jaw without a problem. And while I'll be competing at middleweight, I will happily go through a camp without cutting. And I will happily nuke your glass jaw and put a nail in the coffin of your MMA comeback dreams.