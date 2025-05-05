Probably one of the most underwhelming PPV cards in recent memory…
Belal is an overachieving guy with mediocre athleticism, no star power or charisma, who puts on boring performances.
JDM is a fraudulent contender with zero elite wins getting a title shot because the UFC greedily covets the Aussie market. Their whole slew of fraud contenders getting title shots like Volk, KKF, JDM, etc only water down divisions.
The rest of the card is all fluff,
Definitely one of the worst PPV cards in recent memory.