Media How hyped are you for Belal vs JDM?

I'm more hyped for Aldo vs some semi unknown old Canadian
Let's hope JDM has some TDD, or else it will be one of the worst PPVs

Belal - JDM - MEH
WMMA - MEH
Aldo - It's Aldo, but 2 old guys in a meaningless fight. - Solid
WMMA - Meh
BSD - who? Meh
Rest - Meh

Solid 2/10
 
2 crooked nose bros about to bang it out
Hopefully big head Belal crushes him, so Islam has to fight Toppy
 
the possibility of an interesting Belal fight is intriguing. of course it wont be interesting because of him, if it is. would be cool if Jack won the belt.

i hope Val can create some urgency because Manon is content to jab and kick at range while not doing much else.

and the UFC continues its shitty booking of Aldo. fun legacy fight vs Cruz? another legacy fight vs Cejudo? nah fight this random dude instead. hope Aldo wins regardless.
 
Solid match-up for BelalzZzZz. I'm curious to see if JDM has what it takes. Can he make it a fight or does the American wrestler hold him down like a weighted blanket??
 
I am unironically more interested in Shevchenko vs Fiorot, If shevchenko can win this fight like she never skipped a beat, I wont even know how to describe her goatedness
 
BEATDOWNS said:
I see JDM but who is the other guy?
Click to expand...
i can never remember his name.

RockyLockridge said:
I am unironically more interested in Shevchenko vs Fiorot, If shevchenko can win this fight like she never skipped a beat, I wont even know how to describe her goatedness
Click to expand...
Val's already the best WMMA Flyweight to ever do it. if she stacks up some defenses on this 2nd title reign, she'll just be adding cherries on top of cherries.
 
Hyped for my boy GOATlal to defend his title.

The card is alright, nothing special - BSD vs Alvarez cancelation is rough.

All aside, Belal vs JDM is very intruiging as a stylisitic matchup. WW is in a much better place these days.
 
Probably one of the most underwhelming PPV cards in recent memory…


Belal is an overachieving guy with mediocre athleticism, no star power or charisma, who puts on boring performances.


JDM is a fraudulent contender with zero elite wins getting a title shot because the UFC greedily covets the Aussie market. Their whole slew of fraud contenders getting title shots like Volk, KKF, JDM, etc only water down divisions.


The rest of the card is all fluff,


Definitely one of the worst PPV cards in recent memory.
 
