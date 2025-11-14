War Wagon How HYPED are we for 322? POLL

How hyped are we for UFC 322?

Simple question gentlemen, how hyped are we for this card? One of the stronger cards we've had recently, top to bottom outside of maybe two more WMMA fights than are necessary but I'm rooting for my girl Angie Hill.

5 champions and former champions on the main card.
Edwards vs Prates is a strikers delight.
Brady vs Morales is the best prospect v prospect fight since Shavkat vs Ian.
Cookout Unc Weight championship bout in Saint Denis vs Dariush, the Dagestani Final Boss vs the Final Boss of Dagestanis (a higher weight class).

G5XodHaXsAA0yCX.png


In the prelims we have Bo (rightfully) vs Rodolfo in which I hope to see some crazy flopping shenanigans just because.
Robo-Kopylov will be either Kopy becomign gun shy after the Costa loss and getting blasted, or him putting on a technical working of Rodrigues.
Wellmaker is being lined up for another highlight finish with what could be the hardest check hook in the weight class.
 
i gave it a 5 and blame it on the ptsd i have from watching khamzat wrestle fuck ddp for 25 minutes at twin peaks by myself. talk about awkward. its probably gonna be a more fun matchup i doubt islam can manhandle jack that badly
 
