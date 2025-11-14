outside of maybe two more WMMA fights than are necessary but I'm rooting for my girl Angie Hill.

5 champions and former champions on the main card.

Edwards vs Prates is a strikers delight.

Brady vs Morales is the best prospect v prospect fight since Shavkat vs Ian.

Cookout Unc Weight championship bout in Saint Denis vs Dariush, the Dagestani Final Boss vs the Final Boss of Dagestanis (a higher weight class).

Simple question gentlemen, how hyped are we for this card? One of the stronger cards we've had recently, top to bottomIn the prelims we have Bo (rightfully) vs Rodolfo in which I hope to see some crazy flopping shenanigans just because.Robo-Kopylov will be either Kopy becomign gun shy after the Costa loss and getting blasted, or him putting on a technical working of Rodrigues.Wellmaker is being lined up for another highlight finish with what could be the hardest check hook in the weight class.